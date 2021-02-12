Why has Joe-Warren Plant quit Dancing on Ice 2021?

Joe-Warren Plant has pulled out of Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

The stars of Dancing on Ice have had a string of bad luck this year, with FOUR stars being forced to pull out.

After Denise Van Outen and Billie Shepherd suffered a nasty injuries and Rufus Hound tested positive for Covid-19, now Joe-Warren Plant is the latest celeb to have quit the show.

The Emmerdale actor was appearing on the show with his professional skater Vanessa Bauer.

So, why has Joe-Warren Plant pulled out of Dancing on Ice? Here’s what we know…

Why has Joe-Warren Plant quit Dancing on Ice 2021?

Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer had to withdraw from Dancing on Ice after testing positive for coronavirus.

Joe-Warren said in a statement: “Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I.

“I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.”

He went on to thank his partner and the DOI crew, adding that he’s ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ the experience.

“Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although it’s been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience,” he said.

Joe-Warren Plant has caught coronavirus. Picture: ITV

“Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

Vanessa also released her own statement, saying she is ‘devastated’.

“Joe-Warren has been growing every week into such a talented skater and I'm so sad we won't be able to show more of the great routines we had planned,” she said.

“I am beyond proud and devastated, as we had so much more to show, he was the hardest working partner I’ve ever had."

An ITV spokesperson later confirmed: "We can confirm that following positive Covid tests, Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from this year's competition.

“They've been wonderful on the show this year and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances."

