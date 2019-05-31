Danielle Lloyd sparks debate after calling for homework to be BANNED

Danielle Lloyd has called for homework to be banned. Picture: Getty/ITV

Danielle caused a stir on Good Morning Britain after admitting that she does her childrens' homework

Danielle Lloyd has sparked a parenting debate after calling for homework to be banned and admitting that she does her children's homework for them.

The mum-of-four appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss government homework guidelines, and had a debate with headteacher Katherine Birbalsingh.

Danielle, who is mum to Archie, eight, Harry, seven and George, five, and Ronnie, 21 months, said: "They come home with loads of maths and history homework and projects. I’m the one who gets left to make these models.

"When they come home and do history and stuff, I just don’t think it’s really relevant."

She added: "In the schools, the teachers should do their jobs and when the kids should come home and enjoy themselves and be happy."

Headteacher Katherine then hit back with: "It is absolutely the case that schools need to set homework that is practice of what has been done at school."

Many viewers took to Twitter to call out Danielle for her views, with one writing: "Danielle Lloyd is a prime example of why kids should do homework! Doesn’t surprise me she is against it. #gmb."

Another added: "Ffs Danielle Lloyd, bet she never did any school work in her life, saying homework isn’t relevant, it is if you want to do well in life #gmb."

