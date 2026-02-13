Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

Here’s a look at what the stars of Dawson’s Creek have been doing since the show’s finale. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Two decades after the show ended, we look at where life has taken the Capeside crew from Dawson's Creek.

Airing from 1998 to 2003, Dawson’s Creek remains one of TV's most beloved teen dramas, following the highs and lows of friendship, love and growing up in the small town of Capeside.

The show’s cast captured hearts with their portrayal of Dawson, Joey, Pacey, and Jen — and now, fans are mourning the passing of James Van Der Beek, who played the titular Dawson Leery.

As fans reflect on his legacy, many are also wondering - where are the rest of the Dawson's Creek cast now?

James Van Der Beek led the ensemble cast as Dawson, a hopeful filmmaker navigating friendship and romance in Capeside. Picture: Getty

James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery

James Van Der Beek led the ensemble cast as Dawson, a hopeful filmmaker navigating friendship and romance in Capeside.

Following Dawson’s Creek, he took on roles in Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 and appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Van Der Beek lived in Texas with his wife, Kimberly, and their six children, Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.

In November 2024, he revealed he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer the previous year.

Reflecting on the challenges, he said: “All these beautiful things that I love, and I used to define myself as — a father, a provider, a husband — all that got taken away, or at least paused… I had to sit there and say, 'Well, what am I?' And it was, 'I'm still worthy of love.'”

James Van Der Beek passed away on February 11, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Katie Holmes played Dawson’s best friend Joey . Picture: Getty

Katie Holmes as Joey Potter

Katie Holmes, who played Dawson’s best friend Joey, returned to education briefly after the show, attending Harvard University’s entertainment, media and sports program.

She later starred in major films including Batman Begins (2005) and portrayed Jackie Kennedy in two acclaimed TV dramas.

Away from acting, Holmes runs her production company Noelle Productions and raises her daughter Suri, from her marriage to Tom Cruise, whom she wed in 2006 and divorced in 2012.

Katie has fond memories of Dawson’s Creek, saying it was a “special show, and I loved every minute of it.”

Joshua Jackson starred as Dawson’s other best friend, Pacey . Picture: Getty

Joshua Jackson as Pacey Witter

Joshua Jackson starred as Dawson’s other best friend, Pacey. Since the show, he has appeared in Fatal Attraction, Doctor Odyssey, and more recently, a series by Ava DuVernay filmed in Wilmington, NC.

He married Jodie Turner-Smith in 2019. They split in 2023 and share one child.

Michelle Williams played Capeside’s enigmatic Jen Lindley . Picture: Getty

Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley

Michelle Williams, Capeside’s enigmatic Jen Lindley, has built a stellar film career, earning multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for The Fabelmans in 2023.

She is mother to daughter Matilda Rose with late actor Heath Ledger and has three children with her husband, Thomas Kail.

Meredith Monroe played the high-strung Andie McPhee . Picture: Getty

Meredith Monroe as Andie McPhee

Meredith Monroe, who played the high-strung Andie McPhee, has appeared in shows including Criminal Minds, Hart of Dixie and 13 Reasons Why.

She married Steven Kavovit in 1999, and the couple have at least two children but have kept their personal lives very private.

Monroe has described filming in Wilmington as a formative experience: “We all got to really connect in a way that I don’t think we would have had we been in New York or L.A.”

Kerr Smith portrayed Andie’s older brother, Jack. Picture: Getty

Kerr Smith as Jack McPhee

Kerr Smith portrayed Andie’s older brother, Jack, who navigates coming out during the series. He has since appeared in The Fosters, Life Unexpected, Charmed, and Riverdale.

He fondly remembers cast trips to the beach: “In the summer, we as a cast would go to Masonboro Island. We’d get out the grill and go Jet Skiing and swimming. It was the most fun I ever had in my life.”

Off-screen, Smith was married to actress Harmoni Everett from 2003 to 2009.

Busy Philipps played Joey’s college roommate Audrey . Picture: Getty

Busy Philipps as Audrey Liddell

Busy Philipps, who played Joey’s college roommate Audrey, has starred in Cougar Town, Girls5eva, and the 2024 Mean Girls remake.

She has two children, Cricket and Birdie, with ex-husband Marc Silverstein.

Philipps has stayed close to Michelle Williams, frequently attending events together.

She paid tribute to Van Der Beek on Instagram after his passing, sharing throwback photos of the pair.

