Anton du Beke confirmed as new This Morning host

29 May 2019, 07:24 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 07:30

How Anton Du Beke could look presenting This Morning with Holly Willoughby
How Anton Du Beke could look presenting This Morning with Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV/ Getty

By Emma Gritt

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite will make his debut on the ITV Daytime show this Friday.

Anton Du Beke will present Friday's episode of This Morning.

The 52-year-old dancer will present the ITV daytime show with Heart's Rochelle Humes, standing in for Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford at the end of the week.

Anton, who found fame as a professional on Strictly Come Dancing, told the Mirror that he's delighted to be presented with a new challenge.

He said: "I can’t wait. I’ve big boots to fill, but hopefully viewers will welcome me with open arms.

Read more: REVELAED! Eamonn Holmes' rarely seen lookalike son

"No doubt they’ll be a sprinkling of dancing with Rochelle at some point.”

Anton, whose real name is Tony Beak, is no stranger to the famous sofa, as he currently presents a "Baking Fails" segment on the show.

He's also pally with both Eamonn and Ruth after he was paired with the Loose Women star on the 2017 series of the BBC dancing competition.

Earlier this year, Eamonn made a friendly dig at the housewives' favourite when AJ Pritchard, 24, appeared on the show.

Read more: Carol Vorderman stunned after recieving THIS saucy text from Anton Du Beke

Anton Du Beke in full Strictly mode at the launch of the 2018 series
Anton Du Beke in full Strictly mode at the launch of the 2018 series. Picture: Getty

When asked which member of the Royal family he would most like to be paired with, AJ said "The Queen."

Quick as a flash Eamonn replied: “If the Queen were to sign-up she would be dancing with Anton.

“He gets all the duffers.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford aren't presenting This Morning this week
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford aren't presenting This Morning this week. Picture: Getty

Ruth, amused by her husband's cruel comment defended her former partner, telling AJ: “He gets all the mature ones.”

Usual presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are currently off work for half-term, but will be back from Monday.

