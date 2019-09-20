Gogglebox's Steph Parker opens up about 'terrifying' heart infection and double battle with pneumonia

20 September 2019, 17:00

The star opened up about her heavy battle with multiple illnesses
The star opened up about her heavy battle with multiple illnesses. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The former Gogglebox star was a guest on Lorraine and revealed her battle with pneumonia.

TV personality Steph Parker has revealed that she's battled double pneumonia and a dangerous heart infection last year.

The 52-year-old was joined on Lorraine show by her husband Dom, whom with they were known as the 'posh couple' on Channel 4's Gogglebox between the years of 2013 and 2016.

READ MORE: How old are Gogglebox's Steph and Dom, how many children do they have and where is their hotel?

Steph opened up about her health scares and said it was "all very terrifying", but admitted "it does give you a boot and make you reevaluate your life because time is short and precious".

When host Lorraine Kelly asked how she was feeling now, Steph replied: "I'm feeling a lot better, thank you".

Double pneumonia is a very serious lung infection that affects both sides, filling the air sacs with fluid and or pus.

This in turn makes it very hard to breathe, and according to Healthline "you can catch pneumonia by coming into contact with infectious viruses or breathing in infectious air droplets."

Steph spoke about her recent illness on Lorraine
Steph spoke about her recent illness on Lorraine. Picture: ITV
Steph and husband Dom rose to fame on Gogglebox
Steph and husband Dom rose to fame on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

If pneumonia is left untreated, it can become life-threatening, so it's lucky Steph got the right treatment.

TV personalities Steph and Dom left Gogglebox a few years ago, but are heading back into TV wit their brand new TV show called The Great Hotel Escape, where they'll be meeting families who have traded in everything for their dream of running a hotel.

Lorraine looked emotional as she spoke about Steph's illness
Lorraine looked emotional as she spoke about Steph's illness. Picture: ITV

Explaining the premise of the show, Steph said: "We tell them what not to do, rather than what to do because we’re not experts.

"We made it up as we went along, very much so. It is important we give them the confidence to try things and move forward."

Earlier this year, the TV couple went public with the fact they're fighting a battle to help save their 18-year-old son Max as he is suffering from severe epilepsy and autism.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Series 3 is nearly here

Netflix reveal The Crown Season 3's official teaser trailer starring Olivia Colman
The star hasn't been officially confirmed for the show yet

Dancing on Ice tease saucy picture that leaves fans convinced Love Island's Maura Higgins is taking part
The couple weren't a hit with viewers

Location Location Location viewers blast 'snobby' couple over bizarre list of requirements
David Cameron was left red-faced by his on-air blunder

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as David Cameron says 's*at' in This Morning blunder
Ruth and Eamonn have been replaced with the Rugby World Cup coverage

Why is This Morning and Loose Women not on today?

Trending on Heart

The star has plenty of cash to splash

Gemma Collins spends £650 a night at the Ritz as she can't be bothered to go home to Essex

Celebrities

The bride-to-be is raging at her pal for this act of betrayal

Bride-to-be FURIOUS after best friend copies her dream wedding dress, buying it for herself

Weddings

A recent study revealed 57 per cent of Brits admit to using their phone on the loo.

Texting on the toilet is giving you haemorrhoids, doctors warn

Lifestyle

The internet has been left baffled by this controversial pillow bra by LA brand Sleep & Glow.

Anti-ageing 'pillow bra' made to 'fight cleavage wrinkles' is baffling the internet

Beauty

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson breaks down in tears on stage during tour

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson breaks down in tears on stage during tour as bandmates comfort her

Celebrities

Lilah Parsons reveals all about London Fashion Week

Cycling shorts, sequins and champagne: Lilah Parsons' London Fashion Week

Fashion