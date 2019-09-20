Gogglebox's Steph Parker opens up about 'terrifying' heart infection and double battle with pneumonia

The star opened up about her heavy battle with multiple illnesses. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The former Gogglebox star was a guest on Lorraine and revealed her battle with pneumonia.

TV personality Steph Parker has revealed that she's battled double pneumonia and a dangerous heart infection last year.

The 52-year-old was joined on Lorraine show by her husband Dom, whom with they were known as the 'posh couple' on Channel 4's Gogglebox between the years of 2013 and 2016.

Steph opened up about her health scares and said it was "all very terrifying", but admitted "it does give you a boot and make you reevaluate your life because time is short and precious".

When host Lorraine Kelly asked how she was feeling now, Steph replied: "I'm feeling a lot better, thank you".

Double pneumonia is a very serious lung infection that affects both sides, filling the air sacs with fluid and or pus.

This in turn makes it very hard to breathe, and according to Healthline "you can catch pneumonia by coming into contact with infectious viruses or breathing in infectious air droplets."

Steph spoke about her recent illness on Lorraine. Picture: ITV

Steph and husband Dom rose to fame on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

If pneumonia is left untreated, it can become life-threatening, so it's lucky Steph got the right treatment.

TV personalities Steph and Dom left Gogglebox a few years ago, but are heading back into TV wit their brand new TV show called The Great Hotel Escape, where they'll be meeting families who have traded in everything for their dream of running a hotel.

Lorraine looked emotional as she spoke about Steph's illness. Picture: ITV

Explaining the premise of the show, Steph said: "We tell them what not to do, rather than what to do because we’re not experts.

"We made it up as we went along, very much so. It is important we give them the confidence to try things and move forward."

Earlier this year, the TV couple went public with the fact they're fighting a battle to help save their 18-year-old son Max as he is suffering from severe epilepsy and autism.