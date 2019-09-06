Helen Skelton reveals scammers stole £70,000 of savings from her bank account with phone call hoax

6 September 2019, 14:56

Helen Skelton became a victim of a phone call scammer
Helen Skelton became a victim of a phone call scammer
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

TV presenter Helen Skelton left Lorraine Kelly shocked when she revealed she had been conned out of her life savings.

Helen Skelton revealed on Lorraine how scammers used just one phone call to steal thousands of pounds from her.

Discussing her new TV show on ITV about scammers, the presenter, 36, revealed how she believed them when they called her, claiming to be her bank.

READ MORE: Public warned about con which sees scammers imitate your family and friend's voices

Helen explained to a shocked Lorraine Kelly that the scammers had called her, telling her that there had been some “dodgy” activity on her account.

Helen Skelton had £70,000 stolen from her bank account
Helen Skelton had £70,000 stolen from her bank account

It only took them asking Helen a few questions for them to access the account and steal the money.

Helen explained: “I got phoned up by the bank, told something dodgy had gone on with my account.

“A week later, £70,000 of my savings had gone.”

She continued: “It was just a few questions over the phone, and the reason I have made this programme is because it happens every day of the week to all members– we’re not talking about little old ladies, who are victims, who don’t understand the Internet, that’s a massively naive assumption.

It only took them asking Helen a few questions for them to access the account and steal the money
It only took them asking Helen a few questions for them to access the account and steal the money

“It’s happening to people, and they’re too embarrassed to say that it has happened. We’ve got a programme on next week which is hopefully going to help people be aware, be on guard and avoid that.”

Lorraine Kelly was shocked at the admission, telling Helen: “And you’re not daft!”

At the time of the call, Helen explained that she was busy looking after her children, and so they caught her off guard.

"I had one kid up a tree,one wrestling the dog, another dog throwing up their kids birthday cake,” she explained: “Then they phoned me from the bank and said 'oh something has gone on'. You don’t question your bank.”

