Women advised to cancel trips to Kavos after serial rapist is released 45 years early

Kayleigh bravely warned people not to visit Kavos after serial rapist Dimitris Aspiotis was released. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Dimitris Aspiotis – also known as the ‘Beast of Kavos’ - is walking the streets of Kavos once again after serving only seven years of his 52 year sentence for sex offences.

This Morning viewers have been left horrified after the ITV show included a segment bringing to light the current situation in Kavos, part of the Greek Island of Corfu.

Dimitris Aspiotis, 47, a convicted serial rapist of Kavos, has been released from prison and is currently walking the streets of the popular holiday destination a huge 45 years before he was set to be released.

One of Dimitris Aspiotis’ victims, Kayleigh Morgan, bravely appeared on This Morning to bring to light what is happening in the Greek village, and to warn other women to not visit the destination.

Kayleigh was raped five times at knifepoint in 14 hours by Dimitris in 2010 while she was out in Kavos as a holiday rep.

Kayleigh was raped in 2010 five times over a 14 hour period. Picture: ITV

However, Kayleigh is only one of many women aged between 18- 47 that have been sexually assaulted by the ‘Beast of Kavos’.

When she went to the police following the horrific ordeal, Kayleigh claims they took out a picture of Dimitris and asked if it was him, already being aware of his history in the area.

Talking to Holly and Phil, she said: “It makes me feel sick. Why wasn’t he behind bars?

“He’s working in a bar over there, he’s being offered work. I feel like he’s being protected by the whole country.”

Dimitris Aspiotis was meant to be serving a 52 year sentence for multiple rapes. Picture: ITV

Dimitris was already infamous in the area for his sex attacks, named ‘Jimmy The Rapist’ by some locals.

In 2007, Dimitris was jailed for rape, but continued to attack women when he was released.

During his release, three British women claimed they were raped by him, giving the details of their encounters with him in court.

This Morning sent one of their producers out to Kavos where they attempted to get a comment from Dimitris, who simply held his hand up to the camera and fled when he was asked about his rape victims.

The This Morning producer said: “The locals seem to be protecting him.

“They are desperate for this story to go away.”

This Morning's producer went to Kavos to approach Dimitris Aspiotis for a comment. Picture: ITV

Before leaving This Morning, Phillip asked Kayleigh what she would say to women going to Kavos.

To this, she simply replied: “Don’t do it.”

Talking about how she is doing nine years on from the rape, Kayleigh told the ITV presenters: “He took 14 hours of my life, he’s not taking anymore.”