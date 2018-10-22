Loose Women Jane Moore: Husband, age and children revealed

Jane Moore and her husband Gary Farrow. Picture: Getty

The journalist and Loose Women presenter's life away from the camera's revealed including how old she is, who her husband is and how many children she has.

Journalist Jane Moore is a regular on our TV screens as a panelist on ITV's daytime debate show, Loose Women.

Here's everything you need to know about the former Sun columnists life away from the spotlight.

How old is Jane Moore?

Jane is 56-years-old and was born on 17th May 1962.

She first joined the Loose Women panel back in 1999 when we was aged 37.

Who is Jane Moore's husband?

She is married to PR guru, Gary Farrow.

When she met him he was a music industry executive and the vice-president of communications at Sony Music.

He is a close friend of Elton John who was best man at their 2002 wedding.

Loose Women's Jane happily talks about her children on the ITV show. Picture: Getty

How many children does Jane Moore have?

Jane Moore has three daughters. In an interview with Best Magazine she revealed she has a step-daughter Lauren, 31 whose dad is her husband Gary and Ellie, 25 and Grace, 14 from a previous relationship.

She's very private when it comes to her kids and is rarely pictured with them.