Loose Women viewers left in tears as panel remember Lynda Bellingham with tribute

2 September 2019, 16:34

Loose Women paid tribute to the star, leaving viewers emotional
Loose Women paid tribute to the star, leaving viewers emotional. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Loose Women celebrated 20 years of friendship on Monday’s show this week, and also took a moment to remember the late Lynda Bellingham.

Loose Women marked two centuries of the hit daytime show this week, celebrating 20 years of friendships between the panellists.

Kaye Adams, Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalham, Jane Moore and Sherrie Hewson all shared their own memories from over the years, before they took a moment to remember Lynda Bellingham, a Loose Women star who is no longer with us.

READ MORE: John Partridge reveals shock new look on Loose Women as he teases EatEnders comeback

With an emotional tribute video, the panelists remembered some of Lynda Bellingham’s best moments on the show, before reflecting on her one-of-a-kind character.

Lynda Bellingham died in 2014 from cancer
Lynda Bellingham died in 2014 from cancer. Picture: ITV

Introducing the video, Faye Adams said: “She was a great friend to so many of us, and lots of people at home have been in touch with your memories.

“So on a day when we’re celebrating friendship, it seemed only fitting we take a moment to remember Lynda.”

Loose Women viewers were left in tears watching the scenes, taking to Twitter to remember the star.

One person commented: “I was lucky enough to meet Lynda Bellingham a couple of times. She was a lovely lady. #LooseWomen.”

The Loose Women stars shared their favourite memories with Lynda
The Loose Women stars shared their favourite memories with Lynda. Picture: ITV

Another wrote: “Watching her clips of past years, just brought [tears emoji] to my eyes, Linda was and always be in our hearts. RIP beautiful Linda.”

Lynda sadly passed away in October 2014 from colorectal cancer.

She starred on the show from 2007 and 2011, and announced the news about her diagnosis in 2013.

A few months before she died, Lynda revealed that she was stopping chemotherapy so she could spend one last Christmas with her family.

Sadly, Lynda passed away before she could spend Christmas with her family.

