Loose Women and This Morning cancelled AGAIN today... here's why the ITV shows have been pulled off air

By Mared Parry

This is the third time the shows have been cancelled in the space of a week.

This Morning and Loose Women isn't on AGAIN today and viewers are irritated as this is the THIRD time it's been cancelled in the space of a week.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford were nowhere to be seen on what would've been Friday's episode of the show, as well as Holly, Phil and all of the Loose Women not being present on Monday - and it's all down to the Rugby World Cup.

The past two cancellations were due to ITV airing different rugby games, which have been taking place the same time as the popular daytime shows are on.

This is because the World Cup is in Japan this year so the time difference means the games are often aired very early in GMT.

Holly and Phil aren't on once more today, and the Loose Women are having a day off too, but both shows will return as normal tomorrow.

Fans aren't happy though, as many would prefer to see their chat shows and not sports games.

One fumed: "I can't believe that @thismorning is cancelled this due to the world Rugby World and @loosewomen"

Another added: "All the #thismorning tweets about it being cancelled today, hate to break it that its gonna happen for the next few weeks....."

With the games running from now until November, it's looking likely that a few more episodes of the shows won't be on.

England vs USA is set to air at 11:45am today as well as Wales vs Fiji at 10:45am on October 9th.

Ireland will take on Samoa at 11:45am on October 12th as well as Scotland vs Japan at 11:45am on October 13th.