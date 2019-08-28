Richard Madeley SLAMMED by angry viewers after 'fat-shaming' James 'Arg' Argent on Good Morning Britain

James was left feeling a bit embarrassed by Richard. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The TOWIE star is currently guest-hosting as a showbiz presenter but Richard turned the show's focus onto Arg's own health issues.

James Argent's fans have rushed to his defence after Richard Madeley seemed to body shame him during his presenting stint on Good Morning Britain.

The 31-year-old The Only Way Is Essex star has been presenting in place of Richard Arnold as an entertainment correspondent, giving everyone the latest showbiz gossip on the ITV morning show, but attentions turned to Arg himself this morning.

READ MORE: GMB viewers shocked after James Argent walks off in the middle of live broadcast

Co-host and ITV regular, Richard Madeley, 63, has been standing in for Piers Morgan this week, and was discussing Simon Cowell's recent weight loss with Arg on today's segment.

Richard asked the Essex TV personality about his own - and very public - battle with his weight and health issues.

James appeared on GMB as a guest presenter today. Picture: ITV

Argent, 31, is currently the heaviest he's ever been. Picture: Getty

He asked, rather bluntly: "Have you always had a problem with your weight?"

However, Arg - who is clearly very used to being asked intrusive questions about his weight - took the question well and replied with a smile: "It's gone up and down, there's been times when I've been really slim and healthy.

James, who has been in an on-off relationship with reality TV icon Gemma Collins for nearly 10 years, admitted that he's currently the heaviest he's ever been, but he's just kick-started his weight loss journey again after training to swim the English Channel for Sink or Swim For Stand Up To Cancer.

Pictured in 2017, Arg used to sport a much slimmer figure and was into his fitness. Picture: PA

However, the star has been training with other celebrities to swim the English Channel and has apparently lost three stone in the processn. Picture: Getty

Richard then probed: "What are you going to do about it?[his weight]" to which the TOWIE star replied that doing the show has "been absolutely perfect timing for me, hopefully this will be the start and I'll be making some big changes"

Madeley, who jokingly told Arg yesterday that he "wasn't wanted", then complimented the star by saying "You're a very good looking guy and the weight thing doesn't get in the way, but I just worry about your health, your heart and everything."

Arg earlier this year, sporting a fuller figure. Picture: Getty

Arg took all of his comments in good faith, and replied with a slight awkward laugh: "I appreciate that, I'm doing something about it don't worry Richard."

Viewers of the show did not take the comments as kindly as Arg did, leaping to the star's defence.

One said: "his comments to Arg were shocking" and another sent a Tweet to Arg, saying: "Hi Arg, that was real nasty of Richard to fat shame you like that LIVE on GMB this morning".

Another viewer said "Richard Madeley was very rude and condescending to Arg about his weight."