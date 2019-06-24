Philip Schofield hits back at 'hurtful' claims he's difficult to work with

Phillip Schofield is one of the UK's best loved presenters. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Emma Gritt

The This Morning presenter has been the subject of new reports that claim that the atmosphere backstage at the ITV show is "toxic" when the cameras stop rolling.

Phillip Schofield has hit back at reports his "unreasonable" behaviour has created a "toxic" atmosphere backstage at This Morning.

The silver fox, 57, was the subject of an expose in The Sun on Sunday, which laid out a series of claims about him being "difficult" to work with, including:

- He actively blocked Amanda Holden from covering for Holly Willoughby, 38, when she stood in for Ant McPartlin on I'm A Celebrity.

- Unsuccessfully tried to replace the troubled star himself.

- Had a bitter row with a Dancing On Ice writer which resulted in them quitting the show.

- Was reported to show bosses by one female co-presenter for "unreasonable actions".

- Regarded as being "utterly untouchable" at ITV.

Phillip Schofield has hit back at claims he is difficult to work with. Picture: Getty

Last night the dad-of-two denied the claims in an impassioned tweet, writing: "The end of another really sad weekend.

"When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’.

"Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better."

The Sun's source claimed that Phillip, who found fame presenting kids' TV with puppet Gordon the Gopher, has upset several co-stars, including Friday presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The end of another really sad weekend. When you try for 35 years to be the easiest, most fun person to work with and you read such hurtful and wildly untrue stories from nameless ‘sources’. Obviously I’ll take it on the chin.. I just hope you know me better. — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) June 23, 2019

They said: “For years, Phillip has been the king of daytime TV, and seen as a bit of a God, utterly untouchable.

“But a few people have had noses put out of joint. Amanda, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, plus other key talent, have been especially vocal.

“Things are increasingly toxic when the cameras stop rolling, and a few ITV people are secretly delighted that things are starting to emerge.”

Rumours that there were tensions backstage at the award-winning programme began after it emerged the editor of The Sunday Times Style Magazine was forced to write a letter of apology to the veteran anchor's management team after they drew a crown on Holly's head and described her as "Queen Holly".

Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes at the 2019 NTAs. Picture: Getty

The cover feature added that she had "eclipsed" Phil, who has been presenting This Morning since 2002.

Last October Philip and former co-star Fern Britton clashed on-air and on Twitter after she was "snubbed" from the show's Bafta celebrations.

Representatives for Phillip Schofield and ITV have been approached for comment.