This Morning viewers left ‘disturbed’ as woman marries her dog live on TV

30 July 2019, 12:46

Elizabeth looked emotional as she wed Logan. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Elizabeth Hoad married her dog live on This Morning after giving up on men, but viewers are baffled.

Tuesday’s This Morning saw guest Elizabeth marry her golden retriever, Logan, live on air during the show.

Elizabeth made the decision to wed her dog after she finally dismissed men, following four failed engagements and 221 unlucky dates.

Logan, the retriever, is six-years-old, and was rescued by Elizabeth two years ago after being cruelly treated at his previous homes.

Elizabeth told a shocked Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: “He saved me, and I saved him.”

Alison Hammond held the ceremony while Ruth and Eamonn attended. Picture: ITV
Elizabeth kissed her pooch after the ceremony. Picture: ITV

She decided to marry her dog after another failed relationship, which ended when she found out her partner had a wife during a frisky FaceTime chat.

Before marrying the adorable dog on air, she showed off an engagement ring that she says Logan “gave her”.

In the ceremony, Elizabeth dressed in a white gown and hat, while Logan was put into a dog tuxedo.

Alison Hammond officiated the ceremony, while Eamonn Holmes walked Elizabeth down the aisle.

Elizabeth gave her pooch a diamond bracelet instead of a ring. Picture: ITV
Elizabeth proudly showed off her engagement ring her dog "gave" her. Picture: ITV

Instead of a ring, Elizabeth gave Logan a diamond bracelet which she placed around his paw during the ceremony.

When the bizarre ceremony finished, Elizabeth kissed her dog, allowing him to lick her face.

Viewers of This Morning have been left baffled and “disgusted” by the scenes, sharing their shock on Twitter.

One person wrote: “Dogs are beautiful and loyal but marrying one on TV is all kinds of wrong.”

Logan was dresses in a tuxedo for the ceremony. Picture: ITV

Another added: “Never ever been the sort of person to want to contact Ofcom, but this marriage to the dog on this morning is f**king disgusting.”

One person commented back: “Same here. Truly disturbing to watch.”

