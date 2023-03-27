Deal or No Deal to return with Stephen Mulhern as host seven years after it was axed

27 March 2023, 08:16

Deal or No Deal applications are now open
Deal or No Deal applications are now open. Picture: Channel 4/ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Deal or No Deal will be returning to screens with a brand new host, seven years after it was axed by Channel 4.

Deal Or No Deal is set to return to our screens with Stephen Mulhern stepping in as host of the show.

The original series was launched on Channel 4 back in 2005 and fronted by Noel Edmonds for 11 years.

But seven years since it was axed, now ITV will be airing the show with brand new presenter Stephen taking over.

The Britain's Got More Talent presenter said he's been a "huge fan of the show" and is excited to take over.

Noel Edmonds used to present Deal or No Deal
Noel Edmonds used to present Deal or No Deal. Picture: Shutterstock

"Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series," he said.

“I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

“It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home.

"It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour. I can’t wait to get started.”

Stephen Mulhern will be fronting the new Deal or No Deal series
Stephen Mulhern will be fronting the new Deal or No Deal series. Picture: Alamy

How to apply for Deal or No Deal 2023:

If you’re interested in applying for the new series of Deal or No Deal, casting is now open.

You can show interest by filling in the form at dealornodeal.co.uk which states you have to be 18 or older and available to film for the first two weeks of July.

Applicants will also have to fill in a short questionnaire about themselves and upload a photo, with the closing date for applications at midnight on Friday 12th May 2023.

For those who have never seen Deal Or No Deal, it’s based on the original Netherlands series from 2002 and sees contestants try to win as much money as possible.

They do this by gambling or having a good amount of cash in their chosen red box, while the game's Banker can offer some significant amounts of cash for their box.

ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: “Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family.

“Stephen’s infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series.”

