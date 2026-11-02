Deal or No Deal fans 'can not wait' as Stephen Mulhern confirms start date

2 November 2026, 13:23

Deal or No Deal is making a huge return to our TV screens this week
Deal or No Deal is making a huge return to our TV screens this week. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

What time is Deal or No Deal back on TV and what channel is it on? Here's everything you need to know as new episodes drop.

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The November TV guide is full of brilliant watches including I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, a new series of Stacey & Joe and gripping new ITV drama Adultery.

However, if it's a captivating daytime watch you're after, then Stephen Mulhern may have just delivered you the best news.

Taking to his Instagram account, the presenter has confirmed the brand-new series of Deal or No Deal is back and judging by the reactions, the fans are very excited.

From how to watch, episode details and more, here's everything you need to know.

Deal or No Deal was given a reboot by ITV in 2023
Deal or No Deal was given a reboot by ITV in 2023. Picture: ITV

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

Staying in is the new going out as the weather takes a turn for a worst, so Stephen's latest announcement comes at the perfect time.

Starting on November 2nd at 4pm, you can watch the fresh episodes of Deal or No Deal each afternoon before the dinner rush.

Sharing a video on Instagram, along with a traditional magic trick, Stephen said: "Hello! Now listen, I was going to show you my brand new card trick. But I don't have the time because my brand new series of Deal or No Deal starts this afternoon. Don't miss it."

Fans quickly flooded the comment section as they were relieved to be getting fresh episodes.

One excited viewers wrote: "We cannot waittt!!!!"

Another added: "I'm glad we finally get new episodes after endless repeats over the past 4-6 months. I'll definitely be watching Stephen, look forward to my daily fix of Deal Or No Deal."

What channel is Deal or No Deal on?

You can watch episodes over on ITV every weekday starting from this week.

The show will also be available on their streaming service ITVX if you need to catch up. Each episode will be an hour long.

Stephen Mulhern has excitedly revealed the new start date for Deal or No Deal
Stephen Mulhern has excitedly revealed the new start date for Deal or No Deal. Picture: Getty

Who is presenting Deal or No Deal?

Stephen Mulhern took up the presenting role for ITV's Deal or No Deal in 2023, taking over from Noel Edmunds who hosted it on Channel 4 in previous years.

At the time of the announcement, Stephen said: "I am absolutely over the moon that Deal or No Deal is returning to our screens. The response has been incredible and series one was an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. I loved it!

"It's such a phenomenal show and I’m absolutely chuffed to bits that we’re going to be doing it all over again. I can't wait to get back to that studio!"

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