Dean Gaffney Celebs Go Dating: Age, net worth and ex-girlfriends revealed

Dean Gaffney is looking for love on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: PA

Former EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney is looking for love on E4 but who is he? And what have been his biggest TV and movie roles?

Dean Gaffney is ready for a relationship again as he goes on Celebs Go Dating alongside James Lock, Amy Hart and Amy Childs.

But what do we know about the former EastEnders actor? From his age, to his net worth plus his relationship history, we take a look back at his life and career.

Ready to find love again, here’s everything you need to know about Dean including his TV and movie roles and ex-girlfriends:

Dean Gaffney is most famous for playing Robbie Jackson on EastEnders. Picture: PA

Who is Dean Gaffney and how old is he?

Dean, who turned 42 on Valentine’s Day 2020, is best known for his acting role as Robbie Jackson in hit soap EastEnders.

From London, the actor has twin daughters and one brother.

What movies and TV shows has Dean Gaffney been in?

Other then EastEnders, you will have also seen Dean in The Club, Oasis and The Door Billy.

He’s also dabbled in reality TV before and competed on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Dean Gaffney was with Rebekah for three years. Picture: PA

What is Dean Gaffney’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s rumoured to be have an estate worth £1.4million.

Who are Dean Gaffney’s ex-girlfriends?

The 42 year old was with his childhood sweetheart until 2015 where they sadly split following cheating claims made against him.

Dean also dated Rebekah Ward, 25, for three years but they split in 2019.