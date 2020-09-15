Who is Des actor Barry Ward and what else has he been in?

Barry Ward plays Detective Steve McCusker in ITV's Des. Picture: ITV/PA Images

How old is Des actor Barry Ward and is he married? Here's what we know...

ITV’s true crime series Des has got the nation hooked after kicking off on Monday evening.

The three part drama sees David Tennant play serial killer Dennis Nilsen and is based on material from the book Killing for Company by Brian Masters.

And Irish actor Barry Ward is also on the cast list playing DI Steve McCusker. But how much do we know about him? Find out everything…

Who is Des actor Barry Ward and how old is he?

Barry is a 37-year-old actor born in northern Dublin.

He started acting at the young age of 14, starring in Roddy Doyle's BBC drama Family.

Barry Ward stars in ITV's new series Des. Picture: ITV

The star previously told The Early Hour: "I never really decided to become an actor – at 13 I was street cast and I’ve been doing it ever since.

"I was street cast from a northside Dublin suburban school. I had no other plans.

"My only concern was playing football but always now, never ‘when I grow up’."

What else has Barry Ward been in?

Before landing the role as DI Steve McCusker in Des, Barry has a long list of credits.

Last year he played lawyer Charlie Hall in The Capture on BBC and also starred as Mike in White Lines on Netflix.

Barry Ward starred in BBC's The Capture. Picture: BBC

TV fans will also recognise Barry for playing Leslie in Channel 4's The End of the F***ing World.

He also starred alongside James McEvoy in the BBC retelling of MacBeth and was nominated for a Turner Classic Movie Short Film Award for his role in the short film Watchmen.

Is Barry Ward married?

Barry reportedly lives with his girlfriend Laura in East London but it is unknown whether they are married.

The pair welcomed their first son, Tom, in 2015, with Barry saying: "I never felt anything other than excitement about having a child; our careers neither complicated nor simplified it.

"Babies have been born into and thrived in all manner of circumstances. We weren’t doing anything particularly unprecedented. Time away and less predictable working hours only add to the adventure!"

