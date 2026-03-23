Dianne Buswell reveals intimate moments from birth of newborn baby son

Dianne Buswell has shared some special memories from her first week as a mum. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

The Strictly Come Dancing professional and boyfriend Joe Sugg are the proud parents of baby boy Bowden - here's all the moments from his arrival.

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Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg proudly welcomed the arrival of their first baby together on March 16th, 2026.

After sharing lots of updates and pictures from her pregnancy, the Strictly Come Dancing professional has also been proudly showing off her newborn, giving fans an insight into her birth and first few days as a mum.

Taking to Instagram, Dianne shared a collection of moments from her last baby bump picture to her bringing home son Bowden for the first time.

She simply wrote: "What a week."

Her photo upload included her in a hospital bed with her contractions being monitored which she called: "The start of a very long day." She also revealed the classic newborn in a car seat picture as they finally returned home from the hospital.

Dianne wrote: "A lot happened inbetween but I’m skipping to home time. So cute we were welcomed with balloons flowers food and just pure love."

With Dianne and Joe being parents for one week now, they also shared some of their favourite memories including her first selfie with the baby and all the ways she was looked after post-birth which included an oxygen tank.

"Massive thank you to my Joey who has been looking after us so so well couldn’t of done all this without ya," she added.

Dianne and Joe also helped fans out with how to pronounce their son's special name when they confirmed his arrival.

Joe Sugg is super smitten with his newborn son Bowden. Picture: Dianne Buswell/Instagram

She wrote on Instagram stories: "Bowden Sugg. Pronounced Bow like 'how' not Bow like 'row'... hopefully that makes sense."

Dianne confirmed she was pregnant with her first child in September 2025 before competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

At the time, influencer Joe uploaded a hilarious reveal video and wrote: "Our little baby boy, we cannot wait to meet you."

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