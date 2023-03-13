Disney releases The Little Mermaid trailer with first look at Ariel and Ursula

13 March 2023, 12:01

The hotly anticipated live-action preview starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy has finally been revealed.

Disney has finally released the full trailer for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, giving fans a first look at Ariel and her evil nemesis Ursula.

Viewers were treated to a dramatic tease of the hotly-anticipated film, starring US singer Halle Bailey and actress Melissa McCarthy, during the 2023 Oscars ceremony.

The two-minute clip made a splash among fans who have been counting down the days until the much-anticipated movie's release date on 26th May.

The underwater story stays true to the 1989 original in which Ariel falls head over heels for swashbuckling Prince Eric and embarks on a dangerous adventure to become part of his world.

The Little Mermaid hits cinemas on 26th May.
The Little Mermaid hits cinemas on 26th May. Picture: Disney

Walt Disney Studios revealed a glimpse of the modern-day retelling with a magical snippet showing lead actress Halle singing the iconic track 'Part Of Your World'.

Disney devotees were also given a first look at villainous sea witch Ursula, brought to life by Hollywood favourite Melissa McCarthy.

Crowds were initially disappointed when the film studio didn't unveil the full trailer at this year's Super Bowl, as rumours suggested.

But now the film studio has shared the teaser in its entirely on social media, telling followers: "Watch and you’ll see, Some day I’ll be, part of your world."

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in the live-action remake.
Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in the live-action remake. Picture: Disney

Fans went wild for the dark and stormy preview, which kicked off with a terrifying storm that threw Prince Eric from his boat into the deep blue sea.

Commenting on the action-packed clip, one excited YouTube user wrote: "This is hands down amazing, can't wait to watch this in the theaters."

"This has me near sobbing I'm so excited and so proud of this and everyone," added another.

A third said: "Halle's voice is something else man. I don't think my other actress could have played the part. Can't wait to see it."

"Thank you thank you my 7 year old self is very happy," exclaimed a fourth.

Melissa McCarthy plays villainous sea witch Ursula.
Melissa McCarthy plays villainous sea witch Ursula. Picture: Disney

Alongside actresses Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid's star-studded cast features Bridgerton's Simone Ashley as Ariel's sister Indira, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Le Chef Louis, and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

Ariel's best friends Sebastian, played by Daveed Diggs, and Flounder, portrayed by Jacob Tremblay, also play a huge part in the spellbinding love story.

