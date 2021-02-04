When will Scrubs arrive on Disney Plus and what other films and shows drop in February?

A number of classic shows are coming to Disney Plus this February. Picture: Getty

Scrubs is one of a number of classic shows arriving on Disney+ in February - here's your need-to-know on when it'll arrive.

As most of us are spending a great deal of our time indoors, there's no better time to rediscover our favourite classic TV shows.

Thankfully, streaming services are coming to our rescue - it was recently announced that all episodes of The OC will be available on All 4, and now Disney Plus are coming up trumps with their offerings, too.

Scrubs, Grey's Anatomy and Buffy and the Vampire Slayer are all coming to Disney Plus this February, as new entertainment brand Star prepares to launch.

Here's your need-to-know.

Scrubs is one of the many shows coming to Disney Plus. Picture: Getty

When will Scrubs, Grey's Anatomy and Buffy arrive on Disney Plus?

The shows will all drop on Disney Plus on February 23 2021, meaning we don't have long to wait.

They will be among more than 75 TV series, 270 movies, and four exclusive Star Originals that will be added to the Disney+ line-up at that time.

What other TV shows and films are coming to Disney+ in February?

With the launch of star on 23 February, a huge number of classic films and TV shows will arrive on the platform.

Last month, Disney shared the news on Twitter, writing: "Our. Biggest. Content. Drop. Ever.

"Introducing STAR, a whole new world of entertainment coming to Disney+ on 23rd February".

These include series like 24, Lost, Family Guy and The X-Files, Atlanta, black-ish, Desperate Housewives, Glee, How I Met Your Mother, Modern Family, Prison Break and Scandal.

In addition, popular films like The Favourite, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Pretty Woman and Moulin Rouge to Die Hard 2 and There's Something About Mary will all drop on that day.

How much is Disney Plus? Is the price increasing?

Currently, a Disney+ subscription costs £5.99 per month, or £59.99 annually in the UK.

However, from February 23, the Star launch date, the price will increase to £7.99 per month, or £79.90 annually.

