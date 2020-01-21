Disney Plus UK release date revealed as streaming service set to launch on March 24

21 January 2020, 14:16 | Updated: 21 January 2020, 14:27

Disney+ will be in the UK in March
Disney+ will be in the UK in March. Picture: Disney
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Disney Plus is finally coming to the UK and Europe, and fans couldn't be more excited.

After months of waiting and wondering, Disney have officially announced that Disney+ will be coming to he UK on March 24.

The brand new streaming service was first available in the Netherlands, followed by US and Canada and the New Zealand and Australia.

READ MORE: Universal Studios announce Super Nintendo World theme park where you can 'step into the video game'

And now Disney+ will is on it's way to the UK and the rest of Europe in only a matter of months.

Disney+ will work in a similar way to Netflix, allowing users to stream classic film from the studio, as well as TV shows.

There will be five different hubs for subscribers to delve into including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

The streaming service will cost people £5.99 per month – less than Netflix – or can be priced at £59.99 per year, which saves you £11.89 with the upfront cost.

There will be five different hubs for subscribers to delve into including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic
There will be five different hubs for subscribers to delve into including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Picture: Disney

Speaking about the arrival of Disney+ pack in April 2019, Disney’s chairman and CEO Robert Inger said: “We are confident that the combination of our unrivalled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike."

If you want to be one of the first in the UK to gain access to Disney+, you can sign up at DisneyPlus.com.

READ MORE: Rare Paddington Bear 50p coin sells for whopping £300 on eBay

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Eve told Heart that her sister had a pact with Nas

Love Island's Eve Gale reveals twin Jess had secret 'pact' with Nas to stay on show
Dawn French is starring in latest drama 'The Trouble with Maggie Cole'

When is The Trouble with Maggie Cole on ITV, what is the drama about and who is in the cast with Dawn French?
The Crisp Connoisseur divided the nation on This Morning today

This Morning viewers divided after crisp packet collector prompts furious 'best flavour' debate
Amanda Holden had a surprise for her 14-year-old daughter

Amanda Holden enlists Simon Cowell and entire BGT audience to sing for daughter Lexi’s 14th birthday
Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £19.99 checked mini skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Footage of man cheating with mystery woman caught on football kiss cam goes viral

Footage of man cheating with mystery woman caught on football kiss cam goes viral

Lifestyle

The coin was sold for a hefty amount on eBay

Rare Paddington Bear 50p coin sells for whopping £300 on eBay

Lifestyle

Here's how to get rid of mould in minutes

Woman reveals £5 cleaning hack that can remove stubborn mould from your bathroom tiles in minutes

Lifestyle

Jubilee, a four-year-old husky, has found her forever home

Husky with 'weird' looking eyes finds forever home after going viral

Lifestyle

The Rock has opened up about his dad's death

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals he didn't get to say goodbye to his dad before tragic death

Celebrities