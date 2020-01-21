Disney Plus UK release date revealed as streaming service set to launch on March 24

Disney+ will be in the UK in March. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Disney Plus is finally coming to the UK and Europe, and fans couldn't be more excited.

After months of waiting and wondering, Disney have officially announced that Disney+ will be coming to he UK on March 24.

The brand new streaming service was first available in the Netherlands, followed by US and Canada and the New Zealand and Australia.

And now Disney+ will is on it's way to the UK and the rest of Europe in only a matter of months.

Disney+ will work in a similar way to Netflix, allowing users to stream classic film from the studio, as well as TV shows.

There will be five different hubs for subscribers to delve into including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

The streaming service will cost people £5.99 per month – less than Netflix – or can be priced at £59.99 per year, which saves you £11.89 with the upfront cost.

Speaking about the arrival of Disney+ pack in April 2019, Disney’s chairman and CEO Robert Inger said: “We are confident that the combination of our unrivalled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike."

If you want to be one of the first in the UK to gain access to Disney+, you can sign up at DisneyPlus.com.

