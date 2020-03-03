Disney confirm General Li Shang won't be in Mulan reboot

The character from the much-loved Disney movie won't feature in the live-action reboot.

Disney have released more details about the Mulan live action remake, revealing that General Li Shang won't appear in the upcoming film.

Fans have been left devastated by the news, as General Shang was such a key role in the original cartoon version of the film.

Disney have revealed that the storyline that sees him and Mulan get together would feel 'uncomfortable' in the age of Me Too.

The remake of Mulan will be notably different from the Disney version. Picture: Disney

A spokesperson said: "I think particularly in the time of the #MeToo movement, having a commanding officer that is also the sexual love interest was very uncomfortable and we didn’t think it was appropriate."

Disney have said Li Shang won't be in the film because of Met Too. Picture: Disney

Fans of the original film have taken to Twitter to voice their disappointment at the news, with one writing: "Look ok i KNOW that mulan obviously doesn’t need a man and that her story is all about that and trust me i support but im lying if i say im not mad about the live action nOT CASTING A LI SHANG."

General Shang was a major character in the original film. Picture: Disney

Disney also recently revealed that Mushu (the dragon voiced by Eddie Murphy in the original film) also wouldn't feature in the remake.

Another fan raged: "@Disney you took away the music.. you took away Mushu.. you took away Li Shang… and now you take away the Hair Cutting scene?"

