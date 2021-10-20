Does Theo die in You season 3?

By Polly Foreman

You season 3 spoilers: what happens to Theo at the end of You season 3 and does he survive the series?

If you're just getting to know the new characters in You season 3, we're guessing you're wondering which of them are going to make it out the series alive...

The Netflix series, which stars Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, is known for featuring a whole lot of murder - and the third instalment is no different.

One of the new characters is Theo Engler (Dylan Arnold), the teenage neighbour of Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti).

Here's your need-to-know on the character's fate...

**Major spoilers for You season three ahead**

What happens to Theo at the end of You season three? Picture: Netflix

Does Theo die in You season 3?

Throughout the series, Theo made his crush on Love very clear - and the pair end up having an affair.

Due to Love's history, many viewers had feared Love would end up murdering Theo, and it all came to a head when he found Sherry (Shalita Grant) and Cary (Travis Van Winkle) in the cage in the bakery.

After discovering Theo in the bakery, Love attempted to kill him - but he was later saved by Joe.

While Joe at first thought he was dead, he decided to take him to hospital after hearing him stir, and the end of the series saw Theo recovering from his injuries.

Dylan Arnold, who plays Theo, previously revealed that he auditioned for You twice before landing the role.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, he said: "I auditioned for Joe for season 1, and then I auditioned for Forty for season 2, and now, third time’s the charm, I got Theo in season 3.

Theo and Love have an affair in the third season of You. Picture: Netflix

"So my relationship with the show goes way back, and I actually went to college with Elizabeth Lail, who played Guinevere Beck in the first season. So I’d seen the first few episodes, but it wasn’t until I got the audition for the third season that I went back and was like okay, let me watch the second season and get the tone of the show."

He continued: "I wound up bingeing the entire second season in two and a half days, which I’ve never done with another show I’ve auditioned for. I feel very lucky to be part of the third season, I actually became a huge fan of the show when I was auditioning, so it worked out."