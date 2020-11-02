When was Don't Rock The Boat filmed?

Don't Rock The Boat starts in November. Picture: ITV

When was Don’t Rock The Boat filmed and why are they not following social distancing? Find out everything…

Don’t Rock The Boat is the new ITV series which sees 12 celebrities attempt to row the entire length of Britain.

Split into two teams, the likes of Tom Watson, Denise Lewis OBE, Jodie Kidd, Craig Charles, Fleur East, Joe Weller, Jack Fincham, Lucy Fallon, Victoria Pendleton, Shaun Wallace, Adam Thomas and Kimberly Wyatt battle it out over more than 500 miles.

The five-part adventure sees celebrities ‘step out of their comfort zones’ as they take on ‘one of the toughest shows ever filmed on both land and sea’.

But when was Don’t Rock The Boat filmed? And why are they not following social distancing rules?

Don't Rock The Boat was filmed in September. Picture: ITV

When was Don't Rock The Boat filmed?

Don’t Rock The Boat was filmed throughout August and September.

AJ Odudu - who is presenting alongside Freddie Flintoff - told BANG Showbiz last month: "I just finished filming 'Don't Rock The Boat' for ITV. We start in November, which is really exciting!

“Oh my gosh, what an adventure that was! Literally, I'd gone from lockdown by myself in isolation, to travelling the length of Great Britain!

"It was absolutely amazing. We started in St. Ives, ended up in the north of Scotland.

"I've gotta admit, it was overwhelming at the very, very start because again, one minute you're around no one and then there's a crew of a hundred people and you're like, 'Oh my gosh'. It's been an adventure, but brilliant!"

Is Don’t Rock The Boat following social distancing?

The whole team had to take regular coronavirus tests, but they created a ‘bubble’ together so they didn’t have to social distance.

AJ explained: "We created our own bubble, so the weird thing wasn't our interactions, because we created our own bubble, so we were interacting, touching, all of that jazz – so that was great!

"What was weird was having a swab up my nose every two days because I was Covid tested on the regular, as was everyone else. So that was the bizarre thing!"

