Where is Downton Abbey shot? Filming locations including Highclere Castle revealed

We reveal the Downton Abbey filming locations - including Highclere Castle. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Emma Clarke

Here's where the new Downton Abbey movie is filmed.

More than three years after the final episode of Downton Abbey aired on TV, the Crawley family are returning - this time on the silver screen - as a brand new movie is coming to cinemas this autumn.

As well as featuring sterling performances from cast members Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville, stunning costume design and Queen's English, the period drama is set in one of the most beautiful locations in the United Kingdom.

Here, we take a look at the filming locations for Downton Abbey - and reveal how you can recreate scenes from your favourite show!

Where is Downton Abbey filmed?

The Crawley family from Downton Abbey live in the beautiful Highclere Castle in Hampshire. Picture: Getty

Highclere Castle, Hampshire

Originally listed in the Doomsday Book, this Grade I listed, Jacobethan country house was created by architect Charles Barry, who also designed the Houses of Parliament in London.

Made up of 5,000 acres, Highclere Castle is nestled in the Hampshire countryside and is complete with Egyptian exhibitions, manicured gardens and more.

As well as being the home of ITV's Downton Abbey, Highclere Castle was the filming location for Stephen Fry and High Laurie's version of Jeeves and Wooster.

Highclere Garden is open to the public throughout the year, but guests must purchase tickets in advance and check when the stately home is hosting tours. You check availability on the website here.

Harewood House in Yorkshire has also been used as a filming location for the new Downton Abbey movie. Picture: Getty

Harewood House, Yorkshire

Earlier this year, photos of the Downton Abbey cast at Yorkshire's Harewood House emerged, in what appeared to be a party scene.

Some of the stars spotted on location included Hugh Bonneville (who plays Lord Grantham) and Elizabeth McGovern (who stars as Robert's wife Cora).

It was also reported that Laura Carmichael, who plays Lady Edith, and Penelope Wilton were on set at the impressive 18th-century estate near Leeds.

The picturesque village of Lacock in Wiltshire will also make an appearance in the film. Picture: Getty

Lacock, Wiltshire

As with Highclere Castle, the picturesque village of Lacock in Wiltshire dates as far back Saxon times and is mentioned in the Doomsday Book. It is also almost owned in its entirety by the National Trust.

Downton Abbey fans will recall the cobbled streets and stone houses of Lacock featured in the show as a livestock market and the place of a celebration featuring horses from the Royal Artillery.

Alnwick Castle has also been used as a filming location for Downton Abbey. Picture: Getty

Alnwick Castle, Northumberland

Dating back to the Norman times, Alnwick Castle in Northumberland featured in both Christmas specials of Downton Abbey.

The cast filmed throughout July and August in 2014, and again in July the following year.

Alnwick Castle was where the father-in-law of Lady Rose (Lily James) hosted a shooting party. It is also where Lady Edith's parents met Bertie's formidable mother.

When is the new Downton Abbey movie out?

You can watch Downton Abbey in cinemas across the UK from 13 September, 2019.