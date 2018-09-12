Downton Abbey movie: When is the film released, trailer and cast revealed

By Rume Ugen

The Downton Abbey film is finally being filmed but when is the release date? Who are the cast? And where can you watch the trailer?

Downton Abbey's "original principal cast" are reuniting to make a movie version of the hit period drama three years after the television series came to an end.

Original stars such as Michelle Dockery, Dame Maggie Smith and Joanne Froggatt are all set to reprise their roles in the film, with production having been confirmed to start this summer.

The drama followed the lives of the the Crawley family and the servants who work for them in an Edwardian English country home.

During the course of six series, it became the most nominated non-American TV show in the history of the Emmy Awards, before the last TV episode aired on Christmas Day, 2015.

When is the Downton Abbey film released?

The film could be in cinemas sooner than you think and it's predicted it could be on the big screen by January 2019.

What is the Downton Abbey movie plot?

Many fans have speculated the movie will see a time jump into the future, as the characters begin to prepare themselves for the start of World War II.

Where can I watch the Downton Abbey trailer?

Judging by the release date, there won't be a trailer until early next year, however you should be able to find it on Youtube nearer the time.

However, Michelle Dockery who plays the role of Lady Mary Crawley has teased fans with a sneak peek photo on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram And...we’re off @downtonabbey_official A post shared by Michelle Dockery (@theladydockers) onSep 10, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Paired with a caption that reads "And we're off!" she shared a sneaky snap of the Downton Abbey film set with clapperboard that read 10th September 2018, the day they started filming.

Downton Abbey film cast

Dame Maggie Smith

Picture: ITV

Maggie Smith, 83, will be returning to the role as the Dowager Countess of Grantham when Downton hits the big screen.

Despite saying the only likely way she would return to the role of Violet Crawley was in a funeral scene, it seems the unlikely is actually going to happen.

She said: "I was firmly convinced it would start with the funeral… I could croak it and it would just start with the body. But I don’t know, they talk about there being a film but who knows?"

But People magazine have confirmed she will be involved when filming begins in the summer.

Michelle Dockery

Picture: ITV

Michelle Dockery, 36, will be returning to her role as Lady Mary Crawley who we saw marry Henry Talbot at the end of the TV series.

Hugh Bonneville

Picture: ITV

Hugh Bonneville, 54, will be joining Downton again in the role of patriarch of the Crawley family, Robery Crawley.

Since the show ended in 2015 he has had starring roles in BBC sit-com, W1A, and played Henry Brown in Paddington 2.

Joanne Froggatt

Picture: ITV

Joanne Frogatt, 37, will return as Lady Mary's maid Anna Bates.

She won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress on Television for the role in 2014.

Who won't be returning to Downton Abbey for the film?

Lily James

Picture: PA

The actress, who has been everywhere this year thanks to her role as young Donna in Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again confirmed to People that she won't be rejoining the cast of Downton Abbey for the film.

When asked she said: "I’m sadly not, but I’m so excited for it — I’m going to be front row.”