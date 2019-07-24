FOUR islanders to be thrown out the Love Island villa tonight in shock dumping twist

24 July 2019, 14:39

Four islanders will be dumped from the villa in tonight's episode of Love Island - but who will it be?

TWO couples will be dumped from the villa in what will (probably) be the last twist before the series concludes next Monday.

Read more: Love Island winter series: Release date, cast and details on the South Africa villa revealed

The identity of the islanders haven't yet been revealed - but the remaining couples are Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, Anna Vikali and Jordan Hames, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Chris Taylor and Harley Brash, Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan, and Ovie Soko and India Reynolds.

Four islanders will be dumped in tonight's episode
Four islanders will be dumped in tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Last night saw Anna and Jordan have perhaps the biggest showdown of the series after Jordan cracked on with India behind her back (despite the fact he'd asked Anna to be his girlfriend just two days prior.

It all started at the beginning of the episode when Jordan and India were talking in the kitchen.

Read more: Love Island's Francesca Allen FINALLY addresses Caroline Flack 'feud' days after Aftersun snub

Anna was watching on, and told Amber Gill: "They're always together."

Jordan later told Curtis Pritchard that he was having second thoughts about asking her to be his girlfriend.

He said: “At the time I asked her to be my girlfriend, it felt normal and natural and it was the right thing to do. But I feel like I may have rushed into it.”

Opening up about newbie India Reynolds, he then adds: “I feel like over the past couple of days I’ve had a few good conversations with India."

Anna then told the girls she has a bad feeling because he hasn't been spending time with her.

After sleeping on it, Jordan confirmed to Curtis: “I think I’ve confirmed the location of my head…India” - and Curtis told Maura Higgins.

Read more: You can now watch every series of Love Island EVER on the ITV Hub

Maura then told Anna what she heard when she saw Jordan take India for a chat, saying: “He’s cracking on with India. He likes India. Curtis told me. He’s pulled her for a chat right now.”

Anna then stormed over to Jordan, saying: “You just asked me out and you like her, is that how much of a f***ing idiot you are?!”

