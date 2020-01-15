Major Eastenders character 'to drown in Thames' in devastating 35th anniversary storyline

A major Eastenders character will be killed off in shock scenes next month. Picture: BBC

One of the soap's biggest characters will suffer a horrific death in scenes to be aired next month, it has been reported.

One of Eastenders' major characters will 'drown in the River Thames' in a shock storyline to mark the 35th anniversary of the BBC soap.

It has been reported that the character will fall into the London river from a party boat, and the dramatic scenes are being filmed this week.

The tragedy will occur after Mick and Linda throw a party on a boat. Picture: BBC

The Sun claims that Mick and Linda Carter host the boat party after winning a contest, and those at risk are thought to be Mick himself, (played by Danny Dyer,) as well as Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) and Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean).

Other guests on the boat who could be at risk include Peter Beale (played by Dayle Hudson), and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell).

A source told The Sun: "Where better place for a major death than on the Thames itself, which is so central to the show?

"Trouble has been brewing in Walford for a while, and they decided it was the perfect occasion to see off a big name.

It is thought Sharon could give birth on the boat. Picture: BBC

“It’s thought that as part of the dramatic scenes Sharon will give birth on the boat, but she is just one of many who could see themselves go overboard to an icy, watery death.”

Eastenders producer Jon Sen previously opened up about wanting a dramatic 35th anniversary special, saying: “We wanted to entertain the audience on the iconic river which has heralded the start of the show for 35 years."

