Eastenders star Cliff Parisi 'joins I'm A Celeb as secret 12th campmate'

Cliff will reportedly enter the jungle at the end of the week. Picture: ITV/BBC

The former soap star is the latest celeb to join the line-up of the ITV show.

Cliff Parisi is reportedly the 12th and final star to join the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! line-up.

The actor, 59, who played mechanic Minty Peterson in the BBC soap, is set to enter the jungle later this week alongside Coronation Street star Andrew Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland.

Cliff left Eastenders in 2010. Picture: BBC

A source told The Sun: “Bosses decided that this year’s latecomers will be a soap duo.

“Cliff was really popular in Enders and he’s a big character off-screen too, so they think he’ll go down really well with viewers.”

Cliff starred in Eastenders for eight years before leaving the soap in 2010. He now plays handyman Fred Buckle in Call The Midwife.

Last year's late arrival - Noel Edmonds - entered the jungle alone because his whopping £600,000 paycheque meant show bosses could not afford an additional newcomer.

However, despite his huge paycheque, he was voted out after eight days - and ITV are said to be expecting bigger things from Cliff and Andrew.

Andrew Whyment is also due to enter the jungle. Picture: Getty

The source added: “Producers are hoping Cliff and Andrew will last a bit longer than Noel, even though their fees are a lot smaller.”

I'm A Celeb 2019 kicked off last night - with Kate Garraway and Caitlyn Jenner being chosen by the public to do the first Bushtucker Trial.

The series continues tonight at 9PM on ITV.

