Eastenders’ Danny Dyer breaks silence over daughter Dani and new boyfriend Jack

By Sam Lucas

Danny Dyer, 40, has opened up about how he really feels about his daughter being on Love Island.

Emotions were running high for Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham on last night’s Love Island as they became the first official couple in the villa - and it turns out Dani’s dad was feeling it too!

The Eastenders star took to Twitter to confess that he “proper misses” his daughter in a sweet post.

Danny tweeted: "I know she's doing well... holding her own and all that b******t… but it's got to be declared... I proper miss my baby girl now. #firstborn #Dani #loveisland."

I know she’s doing well....holding her own and all that bollocks...but It’s gotta be declared...I proper miss my baby girl now... #firstborn #Dani #loveisland. — Danny Dyer (@MrDDyer) June 24, 2018

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t get enough of the soppy post, tweeting their support with one fan writing: “She’s doing u proud Danny! We all love her & rooting her to win. Her & Jack my absolute favourite only reason we’ve tuned in watch it Cos she’s on there.”

Another added: “Proud! Absence makes the heart grow fonder – you’ve got a diamond there Danny very level headed young lady x."

After Jack, 26, asked Dani, 22, to be his girlfriend on last night’s episode, she told the camera: “I hope my dad’s happy.

“Me and my dad, we’re still going to go for sushi and that. Because Jack doesn’t like that. My dad’s got my first place in my heart. And Jack can have the second.”

Aww, you guys.

