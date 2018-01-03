Eastenders Viewers Were Left Scratching Their Heads After This Blunder!

3 January 2018, 09:56 | Updated: 19 October 2018, 19:56

Eastenders Blunder

We have to admit, this seems pretty confusing...

After all the drama kicked off on Christmas Day with Abi and Lauren Branning falling off the roof of the The Queen Vic the nation has been totally glued to Eastenders.

Then, as if that wasn't enough, fan favourite Mick Carter played by Danny Dyer was shot during a botched heist.

He received a seemingly life threatening injury from a mystery man called Halfway who turned out to be a friend of Mick's son Lee but despite his wound they didn't call an ambulance.

Instead, he was brought back inside the pub where new character Miriam (aunt of Walford's very own Masood) recalled her nursings skills and removed the bullet from his arm and sewed the wound.

Mick Carter Shot Eastenders

But fans were gobsmacked by his speedy recovery as Mick went from on death's door to sitting up and having a chat with wife Linda...

It's a miracle on Albert Square! If that's what a curry and a couple of tablets can do for a gunshot wound we might make this our new hangover cure...

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev

Strictly Come Dancing Pasha Kovalev: Girlfriend Rachel Riley, net worth and the Strictly curse revealed
Jermaine Pennant on Jeremy Kyle

Jermaine Pennant refuses lie detector test on Jeremy Kyle after Chloe Ayling scandal
Ruby Bhogal GBBO

GBBO's Ruby Bhogal REVEALS Bake Off winner to fake Sandi Toksvig account
Strictly star Dianne Buswell splits with Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan

Strictly curse hits Emmerdale's Anthony Quinlan and Dianne Buswell as pair split
Hogwarts transforms at Christmas in the films

This Harry Potter advent calendar is perfect for a little witch or wizard