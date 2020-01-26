Eastenders star Jessie Wallace suspended by BBC soap for 'incident' during filming

Jessie Wallace's behaviour was reportedly called into question. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Eastenders scriptwriters have been left scrambling for storylines after Jessie Wallace, who plays one of the show's biggest stars Kat Slater, has been suspended by BBC bosses.

According to reports the actress will be written out upcoming plots after bosses asked her to leave following an 'incident' that took place during filming.

A well-placed source told The Mirror Jessie was suspended for two months after her behaviour was 'called into question' and was told to sort herself out before returning to filming.

An insider said: "Bosses were left with no choice but to discipline her. Scriptwriters are currently coming up with a storyline to explain Kat’s temporary exit from Walford.”

Kat Slater and Alfie Moon. Picture: BBC

Jessie, 48, is on her third stint on Eastenders, after first joining the soap as Alfie Moon's girlfriend in 2000. The couple went on to be one of soapland's most popular couples before leaving in 2005. However they returned to the show in 2010 for a further five years.

Jessie came back to Albert Square in 2018 alone to reprise her role as the barmaid. Her character is now dating market stall holder Kush Kazemi.

Last month it was reported Jessie was single after her relationship with Paul Keepin came to an end after almost two years together.

A source told The Sun: “Jessie and Paul recently ended things and have cut contact with each other. She is moving on and wants the New Year to be a fresh start when she will focus on work. After a quiet Christmas with her daughter and her closest friends, she is knuckling down for 2020.”

Bossed are thankful Jessie, 48, had already filmed her scenes on the River Thames for the soap’s 35th Anniversary Special that airs on February 19. The show is going to be explosive with chiefs confirming the plot will see one character killed off in a boating accident.

The source said: “She’s one of EastEnders’ biggest stars and this huge anniversary is such an exciting time for everyone working on the show.

“There’s a real buzz around the set, as everyone is very much looking forward to celebrating the milestone.

“Thankfully all of the episodes she appears in on the boat along the Thames have been shot, so her suspension didn’t cause any chaos to the soap’s big birthday week."

Jessie was previously asked to leave the British Soap Awards in 2018 due to drunken behaviour.

When asked about the suspension, an EastEnders spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on artists’ contracts.”