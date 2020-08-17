EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt sparks Strictly rumours as he takes ‘extended break’ from soap

Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt is taking a break from EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Adam Woodyatt has been tipped to join the Strictly Come Dancing line up after taking a break from EastEnders.

It’s hard to imagine EastEnders without Ian Beale causing mayhem in Walford.

But viewers will have to get used to it, as actor Adam Woodyatt is reportedly taking an extended break from the soap.

According to Daily Star, the 52-year-old - who has now played Ian for 35 years - will be off air for ten weeks.

A source told the publication: “Writers are staying tight-lipped about what happens, so it’s not known yet what the future will hold for the character.

Adam Woodyatt is being 'written out' of EastEnders. Picture: BBC

"There are no guarantees and anything can happen in Albert Square. It will be strange for viewers not to have Ian on screen for such a long time.

Read More: EastEnders teases Stacey Fowler’s dramatic return as bosses confirm comeback date

"But it will be nice for Adam to have some time out after working on the show for so long.”

And with such a long holiday from filming, many soap fans have jumped to the conclusion that Adam could be joining the Strictly Come Dancing line up.

These rumours haven’t slowed down after it was reported the actor was staying at a hotel near the soap set, which could mean he is self-isolating ahead of Strictly.

One fan Tweeted: "Adam's going on Strictly I can feel it I want to see Ian Beale doing the charleston ok. Ian Beale can have a whodunnit while Adam's off waltzing w Dianne Buswell thank u."

Another tweeted: "Adam being written out for 10 weeks AND the Strictly cast currently being put in hotels isolating for 6 weeks before starting rehearsals.."

A third asked: "Adam Woodyatt is taking a break from Eastenders for about 10 weeks? Could he be doing Strictly?”

Filming for Strictly is set to start in the next few months, but things may look a little different this year due to social distancing rules.

According to The Sun, bosses have devised 100 new format changes in order to abide by the government’s guidelines currently in place.

As well as reduced episodes, it will also be starting later than the usual September launch.

According to The Sun, there will also only be a quarter of the crew working backstage, while judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli have had to ditch their entourage.

Professional dancers and their celebrity partners will also have to train in a nearby studio, while big-name music acts are also banned from performing.

Now Read: When is EastEnders coming back? Return date finally revealed