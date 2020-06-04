EastEnders announces special behind-the-scenes series fronted by Stacey Dooley as soap goes off air

EastEnders has recruited Stacey Dooley to help fill the gap while the soap is off air.

EastEnders will be forced off air this month after the production team stopped filming in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But bosses have now confirmed classic episodes will be shown in its place, as well as a new spin-off series.

Fronted by Stacey Dooley, Secrets From The Square will show iconic moments from the past, as well as offering fans a chance to get a sneak peek into life behind the scenes.

The first instalment is kicking off on Monday, June 22, where various members of the cast will share secrets from the soap’s past, as well as revealing what it’s like to play their characters.

Stacey Dooley is fronting the new EastEnders series. Picture: PA Images

Meanwhile, on Tuesday nights EastEnders fans will have the chance to remind themselves of some of the best moments of the soap ever - including Dirty Den’s death and Max and Stacey's affair.

Eastenders Executive Producer Jon Sen said: "Although the drama from Albert Square will be off our screens for a short time, we are thrilled that fans will have a unique opportunity to see from the cast themselves just what it is like to be part of EastEnders when they see Secrets From The Square.

"As the cast look back – as well as forward – we can relive some of their most memorable moments and to add a selection of iconic episodes into the mix means viewers will be able to get their regular Walford fix until the drama returns."

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, added: “EastEnders has been at the heart of BBC One since its inception 35 years ago.

"While going off air was never in their plan, we and the EastEnders team knew straight away that this would be the perfect opportunity to celebrate the show, look back on cherished memories of all those momentous episodes whilst taking a look around Albert Square and they may just give us some teasers as to what’s to come when they return. ”

The last new episode of EastEnders will air on Tuesday, June 16 and the break is expected to last for a few weeks.

Cast and crew are planning to resume filming by the end of the month.

