EastEnders bosses in panic after top secret Christmas script stolen from actress Jessica Plummer’s car

EastEnders’ Christmas script was stolen from actress Jessica Plummer’s car.

With Christmas right around the corner, there’s one thing we can count on - and that’s EastEnders having an explosive festive episode.

But the big December 25th special has been left in jeopardy after their confidential script was stolen last month.

According to The Sun, thieves smashed a window of actress Jessica Plummer’s car outside her daughter’s nursery.

Jessica, who plays Chantelle Atkins, is said to have left her vehicle for a few minutes, before returning to find the script had been taken from the back seat along with her gym kit.

And following the scary ordeal, BBC bosses were reportedly panicked that the secret festive storyline would be leaked online.

A friend of Jessica, 27, told The Sun: “They were concerned about details of the Christmas episodes getting leaked — and spoiling all their hard work. They waited it out though and it seems to have paid off as nothing has come of it.”

“Her heart sunk. She’s only been in the show for less than a year and she was absolutely terrified of upsetting EastEnders top brass."

The source added: “Luckily, they were incredibly sympathetic and didn’t blame her at all.”

“They were more concerned about details of the Christmas episodes getting leaked to the public – and spoiling all their hard work.

“They waited it out though and it seems to have paid off as nothing has come of it.”

This comes after EastEnders boss Kate Oates teased a dramatic twist for the soap’s Christmas episode.

It’s already been announced that the soap will finally expose Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor's affair on the big day, also revealing he’s the father of her unborn baby.

While the details on how Phil finds out about his cheating wife is being kept top secret, but Kate has promised that something big is coming.

Speaking at an EastEnders press event earlier this week, she said: "I've been in this business for a while now, and once we'd got that document I said 'I think it's the best Christmas I've ever read' and I really really meant that, so I'm really really excited by it, and the story team have done an amazing job and should be applauded for it.”

She added: "I think we put pressure on ourselves because EastEnders Christmas is up there with all the great Christmas traditions of sprouts and family annihilation and all that kind of stuff. We know when we need it to be really strong.”