EastEnders fans convinced Cindy Beale is returning to Walford after major clues

Cindy Beale left EastEnders back in 2015. Picture: BBC/Instagram/Twitter

Who is Cindy Beale and is she returning to EastEnders?

EastEnders fans think Cindy Beale is about to make her comeback after six years away from the soap.

Viewers will know Cindy (Mimi Keene) was last seen in Walford back in 2015 when she left with Liam Butcher (Alfie Deegan) to live in Germany.

But now Liam is back in town, he seems to be hiding some big secrets from the rest of his family.

Mimi Keene played Cindy Beale in EastEnders. Picture: Alamy

So, who is Cindy Beale and is she returning? Here’s what we know…

Who is Cindy Beale in EastEnders?

Cindy Beales - or Cindy Williams as she is also known - is the daughter of Cindy Beale and Nick Holland.

She is also the sister of Steven, Peter and Lucy and the mum of daughter Beth.

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) gave birth to Cindy in prison for arranging the attempted murder of Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

While Nick cut off all ties with his ex and daughter, Cindy Sr died after giving birth, so Cindy Jr has never known her parents.

Mini Keene is now in Sex Education. Picture: Alamy

Her name was registered as Cindy Beale Williams, but when she went to live with her grandmother Bev Williams, she changed it to Cindy Williams.

Before being played by actress Mimi, Cindy was played by Ella Wortley and Cydney Parker from 1998 to 1999, followed by Eva Sayer in 2007.

She returned as a full time character in 2013.

Her biggest storyline was giving birth to daughter Beth with TJ, before sending her to live with her dad, Terry and Bianca in Milton Keynes.

She then went to live in Germany with her boyfriend, Liam and his father Ricky.

TV fans might recognise Mimi for playing Ruby in Sex Education, while she also appeared in Casualty.

Is Cindy Beale returning to EastEnders?

EastEnders fans are convinced Cindy Beale is returning to the soap after Liam dropped a few hints.

But with Liam back in the Square, it seems as though someone is pressuring him about money.

He is then seen ignoring a call from Cindy, telling Peter (Dayle Hudson) his sister’s been demanding cash.

Later, Peter furiously tells Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) about how Liam is treating his sister, with many fans thinking she could be on her way back to London sooner than expected.