Coronation Street’s Gwen Taylor joins EastEnders as Callum’s 'straight talking grandma'

Gwen Taylor has joined the EastEnders cast. Picture: BBC/PA Images

EastEnders is welcoming a new character to Walford played by Gwen Taylor.

There’s set to be a new face in Walford very soon as Gwen Taylor has joined EastEnders as Violet Highway.

And while she might look sweet, the character has been described as Stuart and Callum’s ‘straight talking Grandma’, who has ‘no qualms about putting people in their place’.

Ahead of Callum’s (Tony Clay) wedding to Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), Violet turns up in Albert Square unexpectedly in a bid to get to know her grandsons more.

According to the BBC, beneath Violet’s intimidating persona, she has a ‘warm heart’ and is someone her family can depend on.

Gwen Taylor is playing Violet on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

EastEnders fans will arrive in the Spring, but the BBC has not released a specific date just yet.

Executive producer Jon Sen said: "Stuart and Callum are sure to find this out the hard way when she arrives in Walford for Callum’s big day and they’ll no doubt be wanting her visit to be fleeting but Violet definitely has other ideas.

“We welcome Gwen to Walford and look forward to the audience watching her make her mark."

TV fans will know Gwen Taylor from Coronation Street as she played Anne Foster, the mother of Frank Foster.

The actress made her first appearance as Anne on 4 September 2011 and her final appearance on 19 March 2012.

Other credits include working with Monty Python in The Meaning of Life, as well as starring in the acclaimed ITV sitcom Barbara, Duty Free and Heartbeat.

Ahead of her debut, the actress said: "I remember when the first episodes of EastEnders launched and I was desperate to be in it, now after all these years, here I am playing a wonderful character.

"It’s fantastic and the cast are great, everybody has treated me so well and I feel extremely welcome."

