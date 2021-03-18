Coronation Street’s Gwen Taylor joins EastEnders as Callum’s 'straight talking grandma'

18 March 2021, 08:26

Gwen Taylor has joined the EastEnders cast
Gwen Taylor has joined the EastEnders cast. Picture: BBC/PA Images

EastEnders is welcoming a new character to Walford played by Gwen Taylor.

There’s set to be a new face in Walford very soon as Gwen Taylor has joined EastEnders as Violet Highway. 

And while she might look sweet, the character has been described as Stuart and Callum’s ‘straight talking Grandma’, who has ‘no qualms about putting people in their place’.

Ahead of Callum’s (Tony Clay) wedding to Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), Violet turns up in Albert Square unexpectedly in a bid to get to know her grandsons more. 

According to the BBC, beneath Violet’s intimidating persona, she has a ‘warm heart’ and is someone her family can depend on.

Gwen Taylor is playing Violet on EastEnders
Gwen Taylor is playing Violet on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

EastEnders fans will arrive in the Spring, but the BBC has not released a specific date just yet.

Read More: Lacey Turner shares adorable first photo of newborn son Trilby ahead of EastEnders exit

Executive producer Jon Sen said: "Stuart and Callum are sure to find this out the hard way when she arrives in Walford for Callum’s big day and they’ll no doubt be wanting her visit to be fleeting but Violet definitely has other ideas. 

“We welcome Gwen to Walford and look forward to the audience watching her make her mark."

TV fans will know Gwen Taylor from Coronation Street as she played Anne Foster, the mother of Frank Foster.

The actress made her first appearance as Anne on 4 September 2011 and her final appearance on 19 March 2012.

Other credits include working with Monty Python in The Meaning of Life, as well as starring in the acclaimed ITV sitcom Barbara, Duty Free and Heartbeat.

Ahead of her debut, the actress said: "I remember when the first episodes of EastEnders launched and I was desperate to be in it, now after all these years, here I am playing a wonderful character.

"It’s fantastic and the cast are great, everybody has treated me so well and I feel extremely welcome."

Now Read: Is Lucas Johnson leaving EastEnders and will he die in prison?

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

EastEnders viewers think Lucas is going to die on EastEnders

Is Lucas Johnson leaving EastEnders and will he die in prison?
Lacey Turner recently gave birth to her second baby

Lacey Turner shares adorable first photo of newborn son Trilby ahead of EastEnders exit
Gavin Sullivan was played by Paul Nicholas in EastEnders

Who was Gavin Sullivan in EastEnders and how did he die?

Louisa Lytton has announced her pregnancy

EastEnders' Louisa Lytton reveals she’s pregnant in sweet video with fiancé Ben Bhanvra

Celebrities

Danny Dyer gets 'really emotional' around his grandson

EastEnders’ Danny Dyer ‘always emotional’ around grandson Santiago, says daughter Dani

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Chandler Bing has been voted the best Friends character

Friends fans have officially voted Chandler Bing as the best character
Hedgehogs are at risk more than ever as Brits return to tidying up their gardens

'Hogspital' issues urgent warning following spike in hedgehog deaths and injuries caused by strimmers

Lifestyle

Bob Mclaren reunited with his ex after 40 years

Man follows wife’s dying wish by tracking down ex girlfriend of 40 years ago

This Morning

Martin Lewis has warned people over a fine they could receive for not filling out their Census Survey

Martin Lewis warns households could face £1,000 fine by missing Census Survey cut-off date

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a shirt from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue daisy shirt from Rixo

Celebrities

Patsy Palmer has a huge net worth

How much is Patsy Palmer worth?

Celebrities