Eastenders' Danny Walters quits soap as BBC bosses hint Keanu Taylor could be 'killed off'

Danny Walters is expected to exit in dramatic fashion later this year. Picture: BBC

The hunky mechanic's storyline comes to “a dramatic and blistering conclusion” as actor Danny exits the show.

Danny Walters has quit Eastenders after almost three years – and could be killed off in "devastating" scenes airing later this year.

The actor, 26, who plays Keanu Taylor in the soap, will exit the long-running soap when his steamy affair with Phil Mitchell's wife Sharon is exposed.

The British telly star said in a statement: "It has been a joy to play Keanu Taylor for the last two and half years.

"I have been blessed to work with the most fantastic creative team and I will miss them and my fellow actors immensely.

"EastEnders will always hold a special place in my heart and I will continue to be an avid fan."

Danny Walters plays hunky mechanic Keanu Taylor in the BBC soap. Picture: BBC

Although BBC bosses are keeping quiet about the exact details of his departure, they have hinted there will be explosive consequences for his underhand actions.

EastEnders boss Jon Sen told The Sun Online: "Keanu’s story is set to come to a dramatic and blistering conclusion in the near future as one of best kept secrets on the Square is finally revealed with devastating consequences."

He continued: "We’d all like to thank Danny for his nuanced performance as Keanu Taylor over the last two and half years.

"What Danny has brought to his character has been one of the reasons the ‘Sheanu’ affair has been such compulsive viewing for fans.

"Everyone at EastEnders wishes him well for the future.”

Keanu and Sharon's affair will finally be exposed. Picture: BBC

A soap insider also added: "Keanu should know that secrets never stay secret in Walford and he’s been playing with fire for months.

"The truth is going to come out in spectacular fashion and bosses are promising that Keanu’s exit is going to be explosive."

EastEnders has been teasing some fiery festive episodes in recent weeks, all of which are expected to air over the Christmas period.

Fans have been anticipating the day resident bad boy Phil Mitchell finds out about his wife's cheating history, as well as the fact Keanu is the father of Sharon's unborn child.

Speaking at the Inside Soap Awards earlier this year, Danny said: "The whole Sheanu story has been bubbling for a long, long time. It's about to get much more serious, much more darker and much more interesting – to watch, to perform and to be a part of.

"It's going to be a fantastic Christmas. It's explosive, big emotions, big stunts – like good, classic Christmas EastEnders style."

EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.