Emmerdale star Ben Freeman joins EastEnders as mysterious newcomer connected to Chelsea Fox

13 January 2021, 09:53

Ben Freeman has been cast in EastEnders
Ben Freeman has been cast in EastEnders. Picture: Shutterstock/BBC

Ben Freeman has joined the cast of EastEnders as mystery new character Caleb.

EastEnders fans will be introduced to a very familiar face in the coming weeks, as Ben Freeman is set to make his debut.

The actor previously played bad boy Scott Windsor in Emmerdale and was last seen in the soap back in 2007.

But having moved across to BBC, Ben will soon be turning up in Walford as new character Caleb.

Caleb will be part of an ongoing storyline involving Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), who recently returned to Albert Square with her evil dad Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet).

Ben Freeman played Scott Windsor in Emmerdale
Ben Freeman played Scott Windsor in Emmerdale. Picture: Shutterstock

This comes after EastEnders viewers found out that Chelsea was the person behind the brutal attack of Lucas.

Read More: Does Patrick Trueman die in EastEnders?

The truth was revealed when she received a mysterious phone call that exposed her crime.

After meeting her mum Denise (Diane Parish) with Lucas at her side, she went outside to take a phone call.

She was heard saying: "I got the message loud and clear. You almost killed him.

Following their reply, she continued: "Well you should care, because the man they assaulted was the man I lined up for the job.

Chelsea Fox is back on EastEnders with her dad Lucas
Chelsea Fox is back on EastEnders with her dad Lucas. Picture: BBC

"You sent me a message. Here's one for you. You want this job done, and done well, you need to wind your neck in. Trust me, I've got everything under control."

Back on Emmerdale, Ben previously took over the role of Scott from Toby Cockerell.

His most memorable storylines include a shocking affair with step sister Kelly Windsor, and fathering Zoe Tate’s child.

Since leaving his role on Emmerdale behind, Ben went on to star in a host of stage shows including The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the West End.

As well as appearing in films across the pond in America, he also recently bagged a short role in Doctors as a police officer.

Now Read: Who is Sarah Sugden’s dad in Emmerdale?

