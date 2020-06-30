When did Grant Mitchell leave EastEnders and will he return?

Ross Kemp has played Grant Mitchell since 1990. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Who played Grant Mitchell in EastEnders and what is Ross Kemp's net worth? Here's what we know...

EastEnders has been postponed during the coronavirus, but BBC One is treating viewers to some classic episodes over the next few weeks.

This week’s iconic episode sees Sharon Mitchell’s (Letitia Dean) steamy affair with Phil (Steve McFadden) finally exposed by Grant (Ross Kemp).

But when did Grant Mitchell leave EastEnders and is he returning to Walford? Here’s what we know…

When did Grant Mitchell leave EastEnders?

Grant Mitchell left EastEnders back in 1999, before returning for brief spells in 2005 and 2006.

Ross Kemp also reprised the role of Grant for various guest stints in 2016, appearing in twelve episodes between 13 May and 9 September.

Ross Kemp and his onscreen family Barbara Windsor and Steve McFadden. Picture: BBC

Grant originally arrived in the square in February 1990, along with his brother Phil and mum Peggy (Barbara Windsor).

During his time, he married Sharon Watts and pregnant Tiffany Raymond who goes on to have a daughter, Courtney.

After a fight with Phil that ends with their car crashing into the River Thames, it’s revealed he escaped to Rio with Courtney.

He returned briefly in 2005 to help his sister Sam get out of being sent down for the killing of Den Watts, and in 2006 when he had an affair with Jane Beale.

He was also back again in 2016, when he was involved in Peggy Mitchell's death storyline, before returning to Portugal.

Is Grant Mitchell returning to EastEnders?

Ross previously told us at Heart.co.uk that he might return to EastEnders in the future.

Speaking about acting again, he told us: “People have asked me would I, and I’ve said of course I would.

“I enjoy making documentaries but I also trained for three years as a classical actor. Whether I can still act or not I don’t know."

He added: “I love making documentaries as I love being in a very small team, but I also love acting so you know what, if you get an opportunity to do things in life that you love then I think you should grasp it because life is short.”

When asked whether he’d ever make a return to The Square to reprise his role as Phil Mitchell’s brother, he added: “I wouldn’t say anything, I would never rule out anything.”

What is Ross Kemp’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth Ross Kemp, 55, has a wealth of $1.5 million or £1.2 million.

After leaving EastEnders, he has gone on to make a name for himself as a documentary maker.

In 2004 he filmed Ross Kemp on Gangs, a documentary series exploring the impact of modern gang culture in the UK and around the world and ending up winning a BAFTA.

He followed this up with the documentaries Ross Kemp in Afghanistan, Ross Kemp in Search of Pirates, Ross Kemp: Battle for the Amazon and Ross Kemp: Extreme World.

Ross was married to newspaper editor Rebekah Wade between 2002-2009. He's now married to wife Renee O'Brien and the pair have three children.

He is also dad to a son with his ex and former make up artist Nicola Coleman.

