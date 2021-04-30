How old is Bailey Baker in EastEnders?

30 April 2021, 08:21

Bailey Baker is played by Kara-Leah Fernandes in EastEnders
Bailey Baker is played by Kara-Leah Fernandes in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

How old is Bailey in EastEnders? And who plays her?

Bailey Baker has become a favourite with EastEnders fans after joining the soap back in January 2019.

She is the daughter of Mitch Baker and Dinah Wilson, as well as the half-sister of Chantelle and Keegan Baker.

And Bailey has recently been part of a heartbreaking story which saw her decide to run away from home.

But how old is Bailey from EastEnders and who plays her?

How old is Bailey Baker in EastEnders?

Bailey is 11-years-old in EastEnders.

The character was first introduced to viewers when Mitch Baker leaves her in his van while fixing Karen Taylor's bathroom.

Bailey has been in EastEnders since January 2020
Bailey has been in EastEnders since January 2020. Picture: BBC

She had a very dramatic introduction to Albert Square when drug addict Craig broke into the car, before Bailey hit him over the head in self-defence.

After then breaking a window of the Queen Vic with a football, Bailey doesn’t get off to a great start.

More recently, Bailey decided to run away from home after misinterpreting a comment from her teacher Isaac Baptiste and overhearing her dad discuss the family's money struggles.

She had previously seen Karen go hungry to make sure her kids were fed and after a row with Mitch, she came to the conclusion things would be easier if she left.

After Bailey was seen packing her bags with clothes and a family photo, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Bailey is breaking my heart."

While another agreed: "Bailey leaving the square with her little suitcase and Ziggy, noooooo.#eastenders"

And a third added: “NOOOOOO!! THAT SCENE WITH BAILEY AT THE END BROKE MY HEART #EastEnders @bbceastenders”.

Who plays Bailey Baker in EastEnders?

Bailey Baker is played by actress Kara-Leah Fernandes, who has also had roles in The Long Song (2018) and Hold the Sunset (2018).

