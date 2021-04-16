How old is Patrick Trueman in EastEnders and who plays him?

Patrick Trueman is played by Rudolph Walker. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Who plays Patrick Trueman in EastEnders and how old is Rudolph Walker? Here's what we know...

Patrick Trueman has become an EastEnders icon after making his first appearance back in 2001.

Some of his biggest storylines include his romances with the likes of Pat Evans (Pam St Clement), Cora Cross (Ann Mitchell) and Claudette Hubbard (Ellen Thomas).

As well as the death of his adoptive son Paul Trueman (Gary Beadle) and health struggles after suffering two strokes.

But while we’ve got to know Patrick very well on screen, we don’t know much about the actor who plays him, Rudolph Walker.

Patrick Trueman has suffered two stroke on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

So how old is Rudolf and is he married? Here’s what we know…

How old is Patrick Trueman in EastEnders?

Patrick Trueman is 80-years-old in EastEnders, but the actor who plays him, Rudolph Walker, is 81-years-old and was born on 28 September 1939.

Who plays Patrick Trueman in EastEnders?

Rudolf Walker has played the role of Patrick Trueman for almost two decades.

Rudolph Walker and former co-star Suzette Llewellyn. Picture: PA Images

The actor was born in San Juan, Trinidad and Tobago but left the island at the age of 20 in 1960 in a bid to further his acting career.

He was originally planning to go to the United States, but he settled on England after some advice from fellow actor Errol John.

As well as starring in EastEnders, Rudolph has had roles in Doctor Who and Mr Bean, as well as starring in productions including Shakespeare’s Othello and The Tempest.

Rudolph also lent his voice to the British children's television series Teletubbies, in which he narrated the opening and closing sequences for the American dubbed version.

TV fans will know that in 2018, the actor was awarded the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Soap Awards.

Is Rudolf Walker married?

Rudolph tied the knot with wife Evangeline Vincent in 2016, but was married twice before this.

He married Lorna Ross in 1968, but they divorced after having two children.

The star then wed businesswoman Dounne Alexander in 1998 but this marriage also ended.

