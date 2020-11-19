EastEnders Ian Beale storyline spoilers: Shock Christmas whodunnit to see him 'left for dead'

Ian Beale will be part of a shock whodunnit on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Ian Beale will reportedly be attacked in a shock whodunnit ahead of Adam Woodyatt’s break from EastEnders.

Christmas wouldn’t be the same without a dramatic EastEnders cliffhanger for the big day.

And it looks like iconic character Ian Beale will be at the centre of this year’s storyline, as he will reportedly be attacked by a mystery neighbour.

It’s fair to say Ian - played by Adam Woodyatt - has got on the wrong side of a fair few people on the Square recently.

But as he continues to cause tension in the run-up to the festive episodes, the soap favourite will reportedly be ‘bludgeoned in The Queen Vic’.

Ian Beale has angered a lot of people in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

According to The Sun, there are a string of suspects who all have a reason to want Ian dead.

Read More: EastEnders Mick Carter storyline spoilers: Is Danny Dyer leaving?

Kathy Beale, Dotty Cotton and Max Branning are all in the spotlight, as well as his sons Bobby, Peter.

A source told the publication: “He borrowed money from Max and hasn’t paid him back. Kathy knows Ian remortgaged the café without telling her, plus he’s upset his sons in money rows.

“Dotty knows what happened to Dennie on the boat so may have an axe to grind. Even Phil Mitchell could be involved. He’s never far from trouble.”

The insider added: "As far as legendary EastEnders characters go, Ian is up there with the best so this storyline will leave viewers shocked.

"He has no shortage of enemies so exactly who attacked him and left him for dead will be the focus of the weeks that follow."

This comes after Ian actor Adam announced he would be taking a break from the soap to do some theatre.

However, this was put on hold until April next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it’s unclear whether this storyline will lead to Ian’s temporary exit.

Meanwhile, Max Branning, played by Jake Wood, is also set to depart Walford soon in a dramatic plot of his own, so maybe the storylines are intertwined.

Now Read: Who is I'm A Celebrity's Jessica Plummer? EastEnders star’s career, partner and Instagram revealed