John Partridge reveals shock transformation on Loose Women as he teases return as EastEnders' Christian

John revealed a shock new look on Loose Women. Picture: ITV/BBC

Former EastEnders actor John Partridge was unrecognisable as he appeared on Loose Women to talk about a possible return to the soap.

Loose Women viewers were left shocked on Thursday when former EastEnders star John Partridge appeared on the show looking totally different.

The 48-year-old played Christian Clarke in the soap from 2008 and 2012 - famously embarking on an affair with Syed Masood (Marc Elliott).

Since leaving Walford, John has appeared on many shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Masterchef and a string of stage productions.

But his most recent TV interview got fans talking as he debuted a brand new look on Loose Women.

While he usually has short-hair and is closely shaved, the actor is now sporting a moustache and longer, curly hair.

Panelist Andrea McClean introduced him by saying: "He's a world away from EastEnders, you can tell that just by looking at him.

"He looks so different."

John then replied: "This is what I love about acting, you get to try something else for a while."

Although a few fans weren’t impressed with the shock new look and taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Oh no, this does not look good,” while a second added: "No, he looks ridiculous!"

Meanwhile, John opened up about potentially making a return to The Square in future after his character Christian moved to Birmingham

John Partridge has played Christian since 2008. Picture: BBC

Speaking to Andrea, Nadia Sawalha, Carol McGiffin and Kaye Adams, he said: “Listen I’m a jobbing actor, I say yes an awful lot. I never say never to anything. I’m happy where I am right now but who knows.

“Christian might get sick of Birmingham and he might come back, you never know.”

Opening up about his previous storylines, John said he is proud of his iconic role, as he said: “People always say ‘do you get fed with people talking to you about Christian,’ and I’m so proud of Christian.

“I’m so proud of that storyline because it just became about two people in love in impossible circumstances, and I think everybody can relate to that.

“No matter sexuality, or race, or religion, that’s what it became about.”