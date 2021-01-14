Former EastEnders star Kara Tointon gives birth to baby boy as she shares first photo

EastEnders' Kara Tointon has become a mum for the second time. Picture: Instagram

Dawn Swan actress Kara Tointon has given birth to her second child with fiancé Marius.

Congratulations are in order, because EastEnders’ Kara Tointon has welcomed her second child.

The actress - who played Dawn Swan in the BBC soap - announced the birth of her newborn baby on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo.

The black and white picture sees her and her fiancé Marius wrapping their hands around their little one.

She wrote alongside it: “Our second bundle of joy arrived on Friday 8th at 9.46 am weighing 7.25 pounds.

“Couldn’t be more excited to start 2021 with this incredibly cool little man joining our family.

Thank you to the amazing team at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for bringing him into the world safely.”

Read More: Boris Johnson says it's 'too early to say' whether schools will reopen after February half-term

And her friends and family were quick to comment, with Kate Thornton writing: “Gorgeous news!!! Congratulations darling x”

Fellow soap star Helen Flanagan said: “Congratulations darling ✨”, while Queen of the Castle Giovanna Fletcher added: “🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼❤️ so happy for you!! Xxxx”

The ex-EastEnders star - who is already mum to son Frey, two, with Marius - didn’t announce her son's name.

She recently took to Instagram to get some inspiration, writing: "Another name possibility came to us today. Two so far. Inspiration welcomed."

Kara Tointon and her fiancé Marius have been together for three years. Picture: PA Images

This comes after Kara confirmed back in October that she was pregnant with her second baby.

She told Hello at the time: "I think this year has brought so many things in different ways. At the beginning of the year I was due to start a play, and now I am at home in a little cocoon and pregnant.

"We really wanted a sibling for Frey. So we said: 'If it happens, it happens; let's go with the flow,' and it happened much quicker than we expected. I did the test in May. We weren't shocked but it was a surprise, and we feel so lucky..."

She added: "I am thinking how lovely for Frey to have a brother. I'll be outnumbered with Marius and two boys but bring it on."

Kara and Marius got together over three years ago and first stepped out together at the Wimbledon tennis championships in 2017.

Now Read: Thomas brothers say new podcast has been 'like therapy' and encourage listeners to 'open up and talk'