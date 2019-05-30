EastEnders' Kathy Beale unveils Walford's first gay bar - and it looks amazing

Kathy Beale is opening the first gay bar in Walford. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Kathy Beale's shiny new drinking venue is set to be the latest hotspot in Albert Square.

EastEnders is set to open the doors to it’s first ever gay bar in the next few weeks - and now it finally has a name!

The BBC soap recently revealed that Kathy Beale would sell a necklace given to her by son Ben in order to open her very own LGBTQ+ venue.

Kim Fox and Vincent Hubbard previously owned the bar - known as The Albert - as well as Aidan Maguire who later forced Vincent to sell it to him.

But after raising the funds to buy it, Kathy (played by Gillian Taylforth) ponders over what to re-name her new drinking hotspot.

After a lot of deliberation, she finally decides on a cheeky spin on it’s original name ‘The Prince Albert’.

We’re sure plenty of drama will unfold on the dancefloor considering some of the soaps biggest storylines have gone down in The Queen Vic and E20.

The latest addition to The Square comes after EastEnders’ new boss Kate Oates vowed to represent London’s diversity more accurately in the show.

“I’m really interested in bringing some more LGBTQ characters in,” she told The Sun.

“We’re looking at opening a gay bar on the Square which will be a super-cool precinct where gay and straight characters can all just hang out.

“It should be something really exciting, really fun, really visual and feel really true to multicultural London.”

Walford is also holding it's very own Pride parade this year, which will coincide with the real-life LGBTQ+ celebrations.

London’s annual Pride event will take place on Saturday, July 6 this year and according to The Sun, the EastEnders special is expected to air the evening before.

Kathy raised the funds to buy the 'Prince Albert'. Picture: BBC

A show source told the publication: “It’s going to be a huge event on the square filled with joy.

“Kate thought that with Walford’s London identity it was a natural fit to tie in the two. But, as with any event on Albert Square, there is certain to be plenty of drama happening alongside the celebration.”

Charity Stonewall have praised BBC bosses after their plans were unveiled, with a spokesperson stating: “It’s been more than 30 years since EastEnders featured the UK’s first on-screen same-sex kiss.

“So it’s great to hear Walford will be celebrating Pride.”