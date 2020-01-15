EastEnders’ Little Mo actress Kacey Ainsworth is unrecognisable 14 years after leaving soap

By Naomi Bartram

Actress Kacey Ainsworth looks totally different compared to her days as Little Mo.

She played one of the most iconic characters on EastEnders, but Little Mo actress Kacey Ainsworth has definitely moved on from the Square.

The 51-year-old appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday to talk about her role in drama Grantchester.

But talk soon turned to her glamorous makeover, with presenter Lorraine asking the star: "You look so great, so young and so well, what is your secret? It can't just be a hair colour change!"

Kacey revealed that she changed her brunette locks when appearing in Sweeney Todd to make the iconic character more modern, but liked it so much, she decided to keep it.

She explained: “We sat down and we made her. she's normally played like a seaside landlady, they didn't want that at all, I wanted her to be really hard nosed.

“People thought '’keep it it looks amazing!'’ Some people think it looks like a wig!”

And it seems as though fans of the actress also love the new look, with one writing on Twitter: "Little Mo looks great".

Another said: "Little Mo looks like a different person,” while a third told the star: "I was up and watching such a lovely interview and you looked beautiful you're a ray of sunshine [sic]".

Kacey was involved in a harrowing domestic abuse storyline. Picture: BBC

Meanwhile, speaking about what she’s been up to since leaving Walford 14 years ago, she said: "Well I have been really busy, it's been a crazy kind of three years and I think a lot of it comes down to Grantchester being so successful in America.”

The star - who is playing DI Geordie Keating's wife Cathy in the new series of Grantchester - she added: "I've been cast on a different circuit, off the kind of domestic TV circuit and on doing more films which is wonderful and a complete departure for me, it's really lovely."

Kacey played Little Mo Slater from 2000-2006 and was involved in some huge storylines.

Most notably, her turbulent marriage with her vile, abusive husband Trevor Morgan.