EastEnders casts Mica Paris in new role as 'formidable' Ellie Nixon

Mica Paris has been cast in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Mica Paris has joined the EastEnders cast and will make her debut in September.

EastEnders was forced off our screens last month after the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to filming.

But when it finally returns next month there is set to be a new face, as Mica Paris has joined the cast.

The former What Not To Wear host will be playing Ellie Nixon, who has some secret connections to residents of the Square.

Ellie is described as "a wolf in sheep's clothing, with far more to her than her warm-hearted façade lets on.

"With a surprising connection to Walford residents, her prowess for playing roles in order to get what she wants isn't to be underestimated."

Speaking about her new role, Mica has said: "I am absolutely over the moon to be in EastEnders. I have been a fan since its first episode with Susan Tully being my favourite.

"My character the formidable Ellie Nixon is a new frontier for me as an actress – a lot of folks will see me as never before."

Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Mica Paris to the world of Walford to play tough, no-nonsense Ellie Nixon.

"Ellie proves herself to be a ruthless and uncompromising force of nature who stops at nothing to ensure she capitalises on whatever she can.

"The part demanded both charisma and presence and having seen Mica on stage, she was the first person who came to mind for this role. We can't wait for the audience to meet Ellie and the mystery that surrounds her."

TV fans might recognise Mica for her hosting duties on the revamped version of What Not To Wear alongside Lisa Butcher.

She was also a singer and bagged a string of top 10 singles including 'My Temptation' and 'Where Is The Love'.

She has previously starred in musicals Fame, Chicago and Love Me Tender.

