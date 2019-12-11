EastEnders' most shocking Christmas Day moments of all time - from Archie Mitchell's murder to Max's affair

By Naomi Bartram

There’s nothing the nation loves more than curling up on the sofa on Christmas Day with a leftover turkey sandwich as the drama unfolds on Albert Square.

Let’s be honest, Christmas Day over on EastEnders wouldn’t be the same without some kind of tragedy hitting The Square.

From heartbreaking deaths, to scandalous affairs, you can put money on the most shocking duff-duff of the year hitting our screens on December 25th.

Last year, EastEnders’ Christmas ended with a major cliffhanger as Alfie Moon fell down some stairs and left everyone wondering whether he was dead (spoiler alert - he wasn’t).

But in 2019 we’re expecting to see even more drama from the likes of Ben Mitchell and Martin Fowler.

So, in honour of another surprising festive period in the East End, here’s a countdown of the most shocking Christmas episodes ever.

8. Abi dies (2017)

In another Christmas tragedy, Abi fell to her death from the roof of the Queen Vic. The pregnant teen plunged from the pub roof alongside her sister Lauren while trying to stop dad Max from taking his own life.

The siblings were rushed to hospital but, while Lauren managed to pull through, Abi was later declared brain dead.

Abi and Lauren plummeted to the ground. Picture: BBC

7. Dirty Den and Angie’s divorce (1986)

A classic moment from EastEnders, we’re throwing it back to the 80's when Dirty Den and Angie ran The Queen Vic.

Christmas Day 1986 saw Den slap Ange with divorce papers after finding out she’d been lying about having cancer.

Den slapped Angie with divorce papers. Picture: BBC

6. Alfie and Kat’s happy ever after (2005)

We couldn’t not include EastEnders’ most iconic couple in the countdown. Back in 2005 things looked to be over for these two when Alfie took off on Christmas Day leaving his girlfriend alone in The Vic.

But as heartbroken Kat stepped outside, Alfie was waiting outside by his car to whisk her away.

Kat was left heartbroken in 2005 when she thought Alfie had left. Picture: BBC

5. Pauline Fowler dies (2008)

Poor Pauline died of a brain haemorrhage in the snow on Christmas Day after she was hit over the head with a frying pan by husband Joe Macer.

Sadly, long-running EastEnders actress Wendy Richard passed away just one year later after a battle with cancer.

Pauline died on Christmas Day in 2008. Picture: BBC

4. Jamie Mitchell says final goodbye (2002)

EastEnders heartthrob Jamie Mitchell was ripped away from girlfriend Sonia Jackson on Christmas Day 2002 when he was run over by Martin Fowler.

While Jamie declared his true feelings for Sonia, he placed a ring on her finger. In true EastEnders style, the hospital machines began bleeping and a swarm of doctors rushed in to try and save him.

Sonia had to say goodbye to Jamie. Picture: BBC

3. Who killed Archie Mitchell? (2009)

Remember the time legendary villain Archie was killed for a second time when he was bludgeoned over the head in his own pub with the Queen Vic statue? What a moment.

The ‘Who Killed Archie?’ then went on until February 2010 when it was finally revealed that Stacey Fowler – then Branning – had murdered Archie because he’d raped her.

The 'Who Killed Archie?' mystery kicked off on Christmas Day. Picture: BBC

2. Mo hits Trevor over the head (2001)

This domestic abuse storyline was difficult to watch, with Little Mo being repeatedly emotionally and physically abused by her evil husband Trevor. On this particular Christmas, Zoe Slater returned to the family which made Little Mo late home for dinner.

This led to Trevor loading Mo’s Christmas dinner with gravy before forcing her face into it. Days later, Mo finally left him, but when he then attacked her, she was forced to him over the head with Pauline’s iron.

Trevor tortured Mo on Christmas Day. Picture: BBC

1. Max and Stacey’s affair revealed (2007)

The most iconic EastEnders episode ever has to be Max and Stacey's affair finally coming to light. Max’s daughter Lauren gave poor Bradley a video for Christmas which turned out to be a clip of the pair snogging. The entire Branning family were of course, invited to the screening and everything turned into chaos.