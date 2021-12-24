Inside Nancy Carter actress Maddy Hill's life away from EastEnders

Maddy Hill plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

By Heart reporter

How old is Nancy Carter in EastEnders and is she single? Here's what we know...

Nancy Carter has been part of some huge storylines since joining EastEnders back in 2014.

As a member of the Carter family, Nancy is the daughter of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Played by Maddy Hill, Nancy was seen coping with the aftermath of her mother's rape, suffering from epilepsy and getting married to Tamwar Masood (Himesh Patel).

Maddy Hill plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

In April 2016, Nancy left Walford for a life with her husband in New Zealand, but returned five years later in April 2021.

And while many viewers thought the character could be pregnant earlier this year, Nancy revealed she was getting sterilised because she didn’t want children.

But what do we know about Maddy Hill’s life away from EastEnders? Find out everything…

Who plays Nancy Carter in EastEnders?

Nancy Carter is played by 31-year-old Maddy Hill.

Before becoming a TV star, Nancy trained at Rose Bruford College drama school.

Maddy Hill has starred in EastEnders since 2014. Picture: Instagram

Her first credited acting role was a two episode guest appearance in ITV drama Whitechapel during the third series.

Judging by her Instagram account, Maddy is also a big fan of running and recently took part in the Hackney Half Marathon in London.

What else has Maddy Hill been in?

Ahead of her gig on EastEnders, Maddy appeared as a checkout girl in the 2013 film uwantme2killhim?.

She has also had roles in the stage productions of As You Like it as Phoebe and The Meeting Place as George.

In October 2013, it was announced that Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright had been cast as Mick and Linda Carter and that they would be taking over The Queen Victoria pub.

A few days later it was revealed Maddy had bagged the role as Mick and Linda's daughter, while Sam Strike would be playing their son Johnny.

Speaking about joining EastEnders at the time, Maddy said; "I feel incredibly privileged to have been given such an amazing opportunity and I can't wait to start work with such a talented cohort of actors."

In 2016, Maddy took part in The Great British Bake Off for Sport Relief.

Two years later, the actress bagged a role in BBC’s Casualty as paramedic Ruby Spark and stayed for two years.

Has Maddy Hill got a partner?

Maddy likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, so it is not clear whether she is single or in a relationship.

There are no couples photos on her Instagram account, but she does spend a lot of time hanging out with her friends and family.